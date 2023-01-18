Frist Arts Fest Weekend Celebrates Contemporary Art Next Month

Celebrating the openings of new exhibitions, the Frist Art Museum will hold its inaugural weekend-long Frist Arts Fest on February 4-5. The event marks the first time in the Frist's history that the three primary galleries are featuring contemporary art.

Jeffrey Gibson: The Body Electric and Otobong Nkanga: Gently Basking in Debris open Friday, February 3. The exhibition Matthew Ritchie: A Garden in the Flood will be on view through March 5.

During the weekend, guests will have the opportunity to join Jeffrey Gibson, Otobong Nkanga, and Matthew Ritchie for a group conversation and take docent-led gallery tours. There will also be art-making activities in the studios and the Martin ArtQuest Gallery, a local artist market, and a "Sip and Sketch" activity. The Frist is partnering with WNXP 91.1 to provide music for the weekend, including DJ sets in the auditorium.

"We are thrilled to work with established and new partners to kick off these new incredible exhibitions in a fun, dynamic way," says Interpretation Director Meagan Rust. "As we did with our old Frist Fridays and Family Festival events, we love connecting the creative dots in our community and hosting cross-discipline collaborations." The weekend offerings will also include food trucks, tabletop games in the lobby, a photobooth, and more. "This new Frist Arts Fest series format will allow us to offer something for everyone and spread it out over a weekend so guests can come and go as their schedule allows."

Admission to Frist Arts Fest will be free for Frist members and guests ages 18 and younger. For all other guests, the regular $15 Adult Admission will apply on Saturday; Saturday attendees can return on Sunday for only $5. All normal discounts are suspended during the weekend.



For a full schedule of events, visit FristArtMuseum.org/event/frist-arts-fest/