Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2023 Tony Nominations Updating Live!

Frist Art Museum Presents RON JUDE: 12 HZ

The exhibition will be on view in the Gordon Contemporary Artists Project Gallery from May 26 through August 13, 2023. 

May. 02, 2023  
Frist Art Museum Presents RON JUDE: 12 HZ

The Frist Art Museum presents Ron Jude: 12 Hz, an exhibition of large-scale black-and-white photographs that defy customary expectations of landscape imagery, revealing the planet's raw materials and the often-imperceptible forces that shape its appearance. Organized by the Barry Lopez Foundation for Art & Environment, the exhibition will be on view in the Gordon Contemporary Artists Project Gallery from May 26 through August 13, 2023.

In twenty photographs depicting glacial formations, lava flows, tectonic patterns, and tidal currents, Oregon-based photographer Ron Jude (b. 1965) reminds us that geological phenomena operate indifferently to our presence, even in the face of an ecological crisis. The images, stripped bare of evidence of human existence, challenge the myth of human centrality. Neither sentimental, nor moralistic, nor explicitly political, the body of work is a potent visual statement that may offer some solace in documenting the persistence of the physical world. The exhibition's title, 12 Hz-referencing the lowest threshold of human hearing-alludes to the limits of perception as well as the powerful yet often undetectable forces that shape the physical world.

"Naming photographs after an invisible sonic property may seem counterintuitive, but just as we might strain to isolate a nearly undetectable tone, Jude's images challenge us to consider other scales of time, motion, and light that exist at the boundaries of our awareness," writes Toby Jurovics, director of the Barry Lopez Foundation for Art & Environment. "Rather than picturing an idyllic wilderness or one comfortably domesticated, Jude explores what lies behind and beneath the landscape-the earth reduced to rock, ice, and lava, free of our imprint." Landscapes appear in Jude's earlier work, but in those series, they operate as a setting, rather than the main subject. In this collection, the landscape takes center stage.

Though the photographs were made in Oregon, California, Hawaii, and Iceland, Jude omits the specific locations of each photograph to underscore the universality of the themes in the exhibition. "No matter where you live-be it here in Middle Tennessee or in California-tornadoes, floods, earthquakes, or wildfires can be abrupt, devastating reminders of the extraordinary power of the earth's systems," said Frist Art Museum senior curator Katie Delmez. "In surprising and challenging ways, Ron Jude's photographs lead us to contemplate how our presence and endeavors can directly impact our environment, but at the same time, they are humbling reminders that nature marches on with or without us around."



Ross Flora Collaborates With Blackbird Studio For His New Project PART OF ME Photo
Ross Flora Collaborates With Blackbird Studio For His New Project 'PART OF ME'
Producer, songwriter, and performer Ross Flora, known for the golden age of rock 'n' roll featuring a southern Americana flare, debuts his first collaboration project, 'Part of Me,' with world-renowned Blackbird Studio. Recorded in Nashville at John and Martina McBride's Blackbird Studio, the two-song release 'Last Part of Me' and 'Get It Right' explore the various
Ballet Hispanicos Doña Perón at TPAC This Weekend Photo
Ballet Hispanico's Doña Perón at TPAC This Weekend
When her boundless imagination was challenged some eight years ago to create Doña Perón, the acclaimed ballet that depicts the life of Eva Perón – known as Santa Evita to her beloved descamisados and for people all over the world who first became intrigued by her via Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning musical Evita – it was up to Ochoa to create a vivid portrait of the legendary, if still-controversial woman who died more than 70 years ago.  
HADESTOWN, WICKED, and More Set For Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre 2023-24 Season Photo
HADESTOWN, WICKED, and More Set For Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre 2023-24 Season
Since 2008, the Tennessee Theatre has presented classic favorites and recent hits in its Broadway at the Tennessee series, entertaining more than a quarter-million enthusiastic Broadway patrons. The 2023-24 season kicks off in October with Six.
OZ Arts Nashville Celebrates Local Innovation And Creativity With Its Second Annual Brave Photo
OZ Arts Nashville Celebrates Local Innovation And Creativity With Its Second Annual Brave New Works Lab
Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville today announced the line-up for its second annual Brave New Works Lab, a development program for innovative new artistic creations that transforms the organization's expansive warehouse into a laboratory for local artists.

More Hot Stories For You


Frist Art Museum Presents RON JUDE: 12 HZFrist Art Museum Presents RON JUDE: 12 HZ
May 2, 2023

The Frist Art Museum presents Ron Jude: 12 Hz, an exhibition of large-scale black-and-white photographs that defy customary expectations of landscape imagery, revealing the planet’s raw materials and the often-imperceptible forces that shape its appearance. Organized by the Barry Lopez Foundation for Art & Environment, the exhibition will be on view in the Gordon Contemporary Artists Project Gallery from May 26 through August 13, 2023. 
Ross Flora Collaborates With Blackbird Studio For His New Project 'PART OF ME'Ross Flora Collaborates With Blackbird Studio For His New Project 'PART OF ME'
April 28, 2023

Producer, songwriter, and performer Ross Flora, known for the golden age of rock 'n' roll featuring a southern Americana flare, debuts his first collaboration project, 'Part of Me,' with world-renowned Blackbird Studio. Recorded in Nashville at John and Martina McBride's Blackbird Studio, the two-song release 'Last Part of Me' and 'Get It Right' explore the various
HADESTOWN, WICKED, and More Set For Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre 2023-24 SeasonHADESTOWN, WICKED, and More Set For Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre 2023-24 Season
April 27, 2023

Since 2008, the Tennessee Theatre has presented classic favorites and recent hits in its Broadway at the Tennessee series, entertaining more than a quarter-million enthusiastic Broadway patrons. The 2023-24 season kicks off in October with Six.
OZ Arts Nashville Celebrates Local Innovation And Creativity With Its Second Annual Brave New Works LabOZ Arts Nashville Celebrates Local Innovation And Creativity With Its Second Annual Brave New Works Lab
April 26, 2023

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville today announced the line-up for its second annual Brave New Works Lab, a development program for innovative new artistic creations that transforms the organization's expansive warehouse into a laboratory for local artists.
Comedian Nate Bargatze Sets New Attendance Record At Bridgestone Arena Comedian Nate Bargatze Sets New Attendance Record At Bridgestone Arena 
April 17, 2023

Comedian Nate Bargatze brought his The Be Funny Tour to his hometown of Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena this Saturday, April 15 where he broke the venue's attendance record with 19,365 people.  The Tennessee Kid began his comedy career performing stand-up at Zanies in Nashville and has grown to be an international success story. 
share