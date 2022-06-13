Frist Art Museum Extends Operating Hours And Public Programming

The Frist Art Museum will reinstate operating hours on Thursday evenings and Mondays. Beginning June 16, the galleries will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and will be free to college students with ID from 5 to 8 p.m. Beginning June 20, Monday hours will be 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



On Thursday evenings, the Frist will again offer public programming and event opportunities. "With increased hours, we look forward to broadening access and learning opportunities for guests of all ages and backgrounds," says Frist Art Museum executive director and CEO Seth Feman. "Through public programming, we will continue to explore creative connections in our Middle Tennessee community to help visitors engage with the exhibitions in new ways."



Interpretation Director Meagan Rust, who oversees public programs at the Frist, says that there will now be more opportunities for guests to connect with fellow art lovers, with something different planned each week. "For Thursdays, we are very excited to bring back activities that are more suited to evening hours like live music, film screenings, tours, art-making activities, in-gallery programs, themed food and beverage tastings, and more. In the warmer months, we also look forward to activating our Turner Courtyard space with activities and offerings for our guests to enjoy."



The Martin ArtQuest Gallery (MAQ) and the Frist Art Museum Gift Shop will also be open on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Grams Coffee and Tea and The Southern V, who are currently serving in the Frist Art Museum Café, will be open during all operating hours.