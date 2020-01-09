Frist Art Museum Announces Public Programs For THE NASHVILLE FLOOD: TEN YEARS LATER

The Frist Art Museum presents The Nashville Flood: Ten Years Later, an exhibition commemorating the city's historic natural disaster in 2010. The exhibition will be on view in the always-free Conte Community Arts Gallery from January 10 through May 17, 2020.

Through photographs and excerpts of oral histories from the Nashville Public Library's flood archive and The Tennessean, the exhibition will present a broad picture of both the destruction and the relief efforts from ten different neighborhoods in Davidson County, including Antioch, Belle Meade, Bellevue, Bordeaux, and others, in addition to downtown.

Public Programs

Friday, January 10 and Friday, January 24Share Your Story About the 2010 Flood10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Nashville Public Library's Special Collections Division is recording oral histories of the 2010 Nashville Flood on January 10 and January 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sign-ups will take place on these days on the Frist's Upper Level. You can also share your stories @FristArtMuseum #NashFlood.

Sunday, May 3Panel DiscussionThe Nashville Flood: Our Community's ResponseModerated by Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean1:30 p.m.Frist Art Museum AuditoriumFree; first come, first seated





Join us for a panel discussion to commemorate the ten-year anniversary of the 2010 flood, moderated by former Nashville mayor Karl Dean. Hear from community members and organizations that took a leading role in Nashville's recovery, as well as personal stories from the Nashville Public Library's Special Collections Division to learn how the city came together to respond to this historic event.