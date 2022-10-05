Destiny Theatre Experience And Tennessee Playwrights Studio Present THE SINS OF THE CITY At The Darkhorse Theater

Destiny Theatre Experience and Tennessee Playwrights Studio have announced the co-production of the world premiere of The Sins of the City - written and directed by Shawn Whitsell.

A popular and successful politician is propositioned by a young, aspiring campaign manager on the eve of an election. What starts out as a seemingly ordinary run for office culminates in a moral reckoning.

The Sins of the City was developed during Whitsell's Fellowship with TPS in 2020. TPS presented a workshop reading of this script as part of the TPS 2020 Virtual Reading Festival.

The cast of The Sins of the City includes: Candace-Omnira, Kenide Hawkins, Milton Jackson, Taryn Pray, Jamil Parrish, Elliott Winston Robinson, and Matt Smith.

Other theatre artists contributing to The Sins of the City include: Robert Allen, (Lighting & Sound Design), LaTia Lewis (Stage Manager), Jim Manning (Set Design & Constructions).

Dates and times for The Sins of the City are: October 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 26th (pay-what-you-can night), 27th, 28th, and 29th (all shows at 7:30 pm except Sunday, October 23rd 3:00 p.m. matinee) at the Darkhorse Theater - 4610 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37209. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Visit tnplaywrights.org for ticket information.

Shawn Whitsell is a playwright, actor, director, producer and founder of the Destiny Theatre Experience. He has worked with Tennessee Playwrights Studio, Nashville Children's Theatre, Nashville Repertory Theatre, Dream 7 Productions, Monument Theatre Company, SistaStyle Productions and other theatre production companies. He also tours "23/1," his one-man show about solitary confinement, which the Nashville Scene called "The Best Blend of Theatre and Activism." When he isn't doing theatre, Shawn facilitates a variety of workshops, ranging from drama to spoken word to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Shawn is also the proud father of Destiny and Zayn.

TPS is a playwright development lab and theatre production company that was co-founded in 2018 by co-directors Kenley Smith and Molly Breen to offer in-state playwrights the opportunity to develop fresh, incisive scripts that reflect a changing world. In 2019, TPS broadened its scope to include theatre production of projects developed in Tennessee, and its first World Premiere production was Maidens by Kenley Smith. In January of 2021, TPS formed a partnership with two of the most productive and dynamic Black-owned theatre companies in Nashville: Destiny Theatre Experience and SistaStyle Productions for collaboration on the production of new works and educational programs.

TPS's 2022 season at the Darkhorse Theater includes four world premieres of new works by Tennessee playwrights/creators: Our first three shows were: That Woman - The Monologue Show & That Woman - The Dance Show (stories from the perspectives of women involved with JFK created by multiple Nashville theatre and dance artists), which were presented in tandem in June to enthusiastic audiences, and Don't Look Black - A Moral Story by Preston Crowder.