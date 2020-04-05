Clarence Brown Theatre Costume Shop Creates Masks For Workers in Need

Clarence Brown Theatre has begun making masks for UT Medical Center, according to Citizen Tribune.

The CBT Costume Shop, with support from the Theater administration, developed and implemented a process for making the masks. They are constructed with quilters cotton and muslin left over from the creation of costumes for CBT's productions.

The masks are intended for medical professionals and non-medical staff whose day-to-day work involves interacting with the public.

"Our hope is that these masks will help to save on the stock of surgical masks and N95 masks for those who need them most," said Costume Shop Cutter/Draper Kyle Schellinger.

Among those who are participating in the project are Melissa Caldwell-Weddig, Elizabeth Aaron, Kyle Schellinger, Amber Williams, Margo Birdwhistell, John Merritt and Lauren Roark. The crew has created over 200 masks since beginning the project on March 23rd.

The crew has also managed to put these together while practicing social distancing.

"Kyle Schellinger cuts out the materials and makes kits which are then picked up from a CBT drop off area by the other members of the "CBT Mask Squad," said Costume Shop Manager Melissa Caldwell-Weddig.

"We are proud and pleased to be able to serve and assist our medical community," said Tom Cervone, managing director of the Clarence Brown Theatre, "and hopefully add a bit of fashion along the way."

Read more on Citizen Tribune.





