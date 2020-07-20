Chattanooga Theatre Center Postpones 2020-21 Season to Next Year

The Chattanooga Theatre Centre is postponing its 2020-21 season to next year, Times Free Press reports. The season was set to begin in September with The Sound of Music.

The season was set to include Something Rotten!, Aladdin, Jr., Little Women, and The Color Purple, among others.

"There's a delicate balance in creating a season, and we didn't want to cherry-pick shows and upset that balance," said Julie Van Valkenberg, marketing director for the Theatre Centre. "The season was selected before the crisis hit, and the majority of the shows could not be staged with the necessary safety precautions we need for our actors onstage."

"We have to consider the safety not just of our audiences, but of our volunteers on stage and off. So that's a sacrifice we had to make."

The theatre is hoping to produce plays with small casts this fall and winter, as well as hosting community arts performances outdoors. The theatre plans to take measures such as reducing audiences by 30%, doing temperature checks, using contactless ticketing and redirecting foot traffic, installing touchless faucets in its restrooms, and rehabbing its HVAC system.

