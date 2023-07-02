Charlotte Morris Releases New Single 'Your Number One'

The single is available for purchase now.

Jul. 02, 2023

Charlotte Morris' has released a new single "Your Number One". The song, from her upcoming fall album, is based on personal experience. Morris reflects, "There were amazing times, but there was also a lot of pain. Talk about workin' through it ... it was tough, but I feel like I grew stronger from that heartbreak - and I got a good song out of it."

The single is available to radio programmers via PlayMPE and AirPlayDirect; fans can purchase now.

"Your Number One" embraces numerous influences and spotlights Charlotte's genuine, raw, and emotional approach to music. Her style is all her own. Her voice is magical - at times lilting, at times overflowing with power. Morris' crystalline soprano gives her an immediate and identifiable presence. Inspired by female story-telling artists Brandi Carlile, Sara Bareilles, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, The Chicks, and bands Delta Rae and Fleetwood Mac, the track reveals Charlotte's fearless songwriting.

Do you ever think about me when you're waking up in the middle of the night?

Do you ever wonder what I'm doing when I'm home alone?

Do you ever pull my number up in your phone, then convince yourself not to call?

Do you ever question why you let me go at all?

Cause I was your number one

I was your girl, I was your world

I was the one you needed when you fell

You're down on your knees, it's true

but you broke my heart in two

So I hope that it was worth it, cause I'm never coming back to you (C. Morris)

Produced by William Gawley (Taylor Hicks, Taylor McCall, Taylor Rae) and recorded at Nashville's The Castle studio, "Your Number One" features top-tier Music City musicians. Players include Dane Bryant on keyboard, David Flint on guitars and mandolin, Dow Tomlin on bass, and Wayne Killius on drums.

ABOUT CHARLOTTE

Charlotte discovered her passion for music at a young age. After starting violin lessons at the age of four, Charlotte taught herself how to play the guitar, piano (and melodica), ukulele, banjo, acoustic bass guitar and mandolin, and began taking her songwriting seriously by the age of 12. Raised outside of Philadelphia, Morris attended Northwestern University where she majored in Theatre, with minors in Musical Theatre and Business and Marketing. After graduating, she performed in theatrical productions and tours around New York City and across the nation, including (The Making of) How to Save the World in 90 Minutes (Off-Broadway) and multiple productions of Once. She joined Lonesome Traveler in 2018 - a concert tour which performed the history of folk music, starting with Woody Guthrie and ending with songs by Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell, as she continued to hone her songwriting skills. She also released her debut EP, TO NEW YORK, WITH LOVE, in 2018 and has since released several singles and another five-song EP (produced by Nashville-based Mitch Dane), entitled SPUTNIK. In 2019, Charlotte embarked on her first fully acoustic tour, performing in over fifteen different cities across the US. She released her first full-length album, SONGS FOR MY NEXT EX, in December of 2020. Morris moved to Nashville the following year and released her intensely personal song about addiction and PTSD, "Good Kind Of Hurt." Her single "Tennessee," a nostalgia-filled, folk-driven track, hit radio earlier this year, and it has continued to boost her profile with tastemakers and fans alike. When she's not writing or performing, Charlotte works in the fintech industry, travels across the country in her converted van, and avidly works crossword puzzles. She loves playing with her Miniature Schnauzer / Pug mix puppy Kiwi, cycling, paddleboarding and traveling. Described by friends as curious, strong, and loyal, Charlotte is on a mission to visit every U.S. National Park.



