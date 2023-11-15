COLLEGIATE THEATRICS: Emma Bastin of Middle Tennessee State University

As a theater critic who has been covering the same regional scene for more than 35 years, nothing is more gratifying that reviewing productions from local colleges and universities which affords me the opportunity to see young actors as they stretch their wings, show off their innate talents and, well, evolve. Watching these young actors learn and grow is exciting, no matter the roles in which they are cast, but when you see someone in a role for which they are perfectly suited it’s even better.

For several years, our work for BroadwayWorld.com has included columns under our Collegiate Theatrics banner, which allows us to introduce many of these young actors to wider audiences, letting us trumpet their achievements and recognize them for their talents.

Today, we herald the return of Collegiate Theatrics – our first interview with a university-level actor since before the pandemic – featuring one of our favorites from the theatre department at Middle Tennessee State University in nearby Murfreesboro: Emma Bastin, a native of Lebanon, Tennessee, who will be graduating next spring. We first encountered Emma onstage in MTSU’s production of Fun Home, playing one of the three Allisons, and we’ve subsequently seen her in productions of Cabaret and Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella in which her wide-ranging versatility has been on prominent display.

We’re happy to introduce you to Emma Bastin today and we look forward to showcasing some of our other favorites in the weeks and months to come.

How did you first become involved in theater? I first became involved in theater because my mother took up the position of drama teacher at the private school I attended at the time. While I was technically too young to audition for a majority of her teaching time there (I was in the first grade when she started), my mother put me in as little parts in her musicals since I was stuck at school until rehearsal was over anyways. I always knew I loved singing on the stage due to children's choir and elementary school productions, but I quickly found I loved singing as a character with all these new elements added even more. My grandmother also actively took me to shows at Nashville Children’s Theater from a young age, so I had an exposure and love for theater early on.

Emma Bastin

What led you to choose Middle Tennessee State University for college? Honestly, I mainly looked into MTSU because of the location. It was very close to home and I knew I could still keep auditioning for the theater company I performed in at the time if school productions didn’t work out for me. However, I ultimately chose MTSU because my mother also attended here and did theater as well. She spoke highly of it and I at least knew I was going into a good theater department. A few of her former friends/classmates/castmates from MTSU actually teach in the department, so I knew I would be in good hands!

What’s your college experience been like so far? Has it lived up to its hype? As most people in college would say, it’s had its ups and downs. Performance-wise, college has been more than I could have ever hoped for. (I get to perform for a grade! Why couldn’t high school have been like this?) I have been given the honor to work with so many different directors and play so many different types of roles I never thought I could play. The directors and faculty here at MTSU are made up of some of the most uplifting people I have ever had the pleasure of working with. Despite having performed for 15 years prior to college, it wasn’t until I came to MTSU that I finally began feeling comfortable with auditioning and being perceived by so many people. I am so thankful that the faculty here saw more potential in me than I ever saw in myself.

What does the future hold for you and how have your goals and aspirations changed since your college experience started? As someone who is graduating earlier than I’m supposed to, this is such a scary question. I currently see myself trying my hand at auditioning for things in Nashville and ultimately taking the time to learn how to navigate the world as an adult (since that actually isn’t something they teach you in a theater program…) Unlike when I was a kid, I don’t necessarily have dreams for Broadway at this time. I am actually more interested in one day being a part of a tour. I think a lot of people who major in theater performance go to college aiming for Broadway, but some leave aiming for something else. One of my special skills is doing character voices, so getting into voice acting is something that has always interested me beyond college. I also would love to set my sights on Nashville Children’s Theater one day. That would be a big full circle moment for me. To summarize: I’m sticking around locally for now!

What collegiate theatrical experience has meant the most to you over the years? This is the easiest question ever for me. Out of all seven shows I have done at MTSU, the experience that has meant the most to me would absolutely have to be working on Fun Home and/or Sense & Sensibility. I say both of these shows because these two shows I was a part of were both directed by the wonderful Lauren Shouse. Being directed by this amazing woman is life-changing. She is the first director I’ve ever had in all my years that made me feel like I deserved to be on that stage playing the part I was playing. These two shows were very different and I played very contrasting roles, but I’ve never experienced such joy during a rehearsal process. Going to rehearsal was the best part of my day. All of Lauren’s shows always have a central theme she wants to focus on that stirs not only the audience's hearts, but the actors as well. You always leave your time with her having gained something. I know Lauren Shouse sometimes directs in Nashville and I truly hope I get the honor of working with her again one day now that my time at MTSU is coming to a close.

Emma Bastin in Sense and Sensibility

What advice would you offer a high school student considering making the plunge and following your course of study at your school? You honestly have to just go for it. If you have a true love for this art form, it shouldn’t be hard to be 110% dedicated to it. I think the biggest piece of advice I have after having studied theater for three years is to have a good work ethic. That is something I’ve found that has held up during all of my time at MTSU. It is something that not only your teachers will respect you for, but also any directors outside of school that you may work for one day. It’s also all about who you know. You can’t be too shy in this field of work because making connections is super important. You never know where it may get you.

What’s your next theatrical project? My next (and final) show at MTSU is Shakespeare’s The Tempest running February 22-25! I’ve been given the honor of playing Prospero’s daughter Miranda and I couldn’t be more thrilled. This is my first experience doing a Shakespeare ever so I am quite a bit nervous, but I know I will be in good hands under director David Wilkerson. I’m more of a musical person, so I know this play is really going to stretch me as an actor and it will be a great final educational acting experience for me before I graduate. Come out and see us at MTSU in February!

What comes next in your career trajectory? Honestly? Just getting the nerve to go audition for bigger projects. I’ve only ever done school, college, and community theater productions. I’d still like to audition for some local community theaters, but career-wise I want to push myself to go out and try my hand at auditioning for paid gigs. If I don’t get hired on for anything after I graduate, I will definitely be using my free time to take more dance classes and do workshops. Other than that, I look forward to whatever the future may bring!

