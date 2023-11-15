COLLEGIATE THEATRICS: Emma Bastin of Middle Tennessee State University

Getting to Know MTSU's Versatile Star of FUN HOME, CABARET, CINDERELLA, SENSE AND SENSIBILITY and The Upcoming THE TEMPEST

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Lipsomb University Theatre's Emotional and Whimsical BIG FISH THE MUSICAL Photo 2 'Emotional and Whimsical' BIG FISH at Lipscomb University
Cumberland County Playhouse's WHITE CHRISTMAS Helps Ease Your Holiday Season Worries Photo 3 Cumberland County Playhouse's IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
Middle Tennessee State University's RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Proves Anything Is Photo 4 RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at MTSU

COLLEGIATE THEATRICS: Emma Bastin of Middle Tennessee State University

As a theater critic who has been covering the same regional scene for more than 35 years, nothing is more gratifying that reviewing productions from local colleges and universities which affords me the opportunity to see young actors as they stretch their wings, show off their innate talents and, well, evolve. Watching these young actors learn and grow is exciting, no matter the roles in which they are cast, but when you see someone in a role for which they are perfectly suited it’s even better.

COLLEGIATE THEATRICS: Emma Bastin of Middle Tennessee State University For several years, our work for BroadwayWorld.com has included columns under our Collegiate Theatrics banner, which allows us to introduce many of these young actors to wider audiences, letting us trumpet their achievements and recognize them for their talents.

Today, we herald the return of Collegiate Theatrics – our first interview with a university-level actor since before the pandemic – featuring one of our favorites from the theatre department at Middle Tennessee State University in nearby Murfreesboro: Emma Bastin, a native of Lebanon, Tennessee, who will be graduating next spring. We first encountered Emma onstage in MTSU’s production of Fun Home, playing one of the three Allisons, and we’ve subsequently seen her in productions of Cabaret and Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella in which her wide-ranging versatility has been on prominent display.

We’re happy to introduce you to Emma Bastin today and we look forward to showcasing some of our other favorites in the weeks and months to come.

How did you first become involved in theater? I first became involved in theater because my mother took up the position of drama teacher at the private school I attended at the time. While I was technically too young to audition for a majority of her teaching time there (I was in the first grade when she started), my mother put me in as little parts in her musicals since I was stuck at school until rehearsal was over anyways. I always knew I loved singing on the stage due to children's choir and elementary school productions, but I quickly found I loved singing as a character with all these new elements added even more. My grandmother also actively took me to shows at Nashville Children’s Theater from a young age, so I had an exposure and love for theater early on.

COLLEGIATE THEATRICS: Emma Bastin of Middle Tennessee State University
Emma Bastin

What led you to choose Middle Tennessee State University for college? Honestly, I mainly looked into MTSU because of the location. It was very close to home and I knew I could still keep auditioning for the theater company I performed in at the time if school productions didn’t work out for me. However, I ultimately chose MTSU because my mother also attended here and did theater as well. She spoke highly of it and I at least knew I was going into a good theater department. A few of her former friends/classmates/castmates from MTSU actually teach in the department, so I knew I would be in good hands!

What’s your college experience been like so far? Has it lived up to its hype? As most people in college would say, it’s had its ups and downs. Performance-wise, college has been more than I could have ever hoped for. (I get to perform for a grade! Why couldn’t high school have been like this?) I have been given the honor to work with so many different directors and play so many different types of roles I never thought I could play. The directors and faculty here at MTSU are made up of some of the most uplifting people I have ever had the pleasure of working with. Despite having performed for 15 years prior to college, it wasn’t until I came to MTSU that I finally began feeling comfortable with auditioning and being perceived by so many people. I am so thankful that the faculty here saw more potential in me than I ever saw in myself. 

What does the future hold for you and how have your goals and aspirations changed since your college experience started? As someone who is graduating earlier than I’m supposed to, this is such a scary question. I currently see myself trying my hand at auditioning for things in Nashville and ultimately taking the time to learn how to navigate the world as an adult (since that actually isn’t something they teach you in a theater program…) Unlike when I was a kid, I don’t necessarily have dreams for Broadway at this time. I am actually more interested in one day being a part of a tour. I think a lot of people who major in theater performance go to college aiming for Broadway, but some leave aiming for something else. One of my special skills is doing character voices, so getting into voice acting is something that has always interested me beyond college. I also would love to set my sights on Nashville Children’s Theater one day. That would be a big full circle moment for me. To summarize: I’m sticking around locally for now!

What collegiate theatrical experience has meant the most to you over the years? This is the easiest question ever for me. Out of all seven shows I have done at MTSU, the experience that has meant the most to me would absolutely have to be working on Fun Home and/or Sense & Sensibility. I say both of these shows because these two shows I was a part of were both directed by the wonderful Lauren Shouse. Being directed by this amazing woman is life-changing. She is the first director I’ve ever had in all my years that made me feel like I deserved to be on that stage playing the part I was playing. These two shows were very different and I played very contrasting roles, but I’ve never experienced such joy during a rehearsal process. Going to rehearsal was the best part of my day. All of Lauren’s shows always have a central theme she wants to focus on that stirs not only the audience's hearts, but the actors as well. You always leave your time with her having gained something. I know Lauren Shouse sometimes directs in Nashville and I truly hope I get the honor of working with her again one day now that my time at MTSU is coming to a close.

COLLEGIATE THEATRICS: Emma Bastin of Middle Tennessee State University
Emma Bastin in Sense and Sensibility

What advice would you offer a high school student considering making the plunge and following your course of study at your school? You honestly have to just go for it. If you have a true love for this art form, it shouldn’t be hard to be 110% dedicated to it. I think the biggest piece of advice I have after having studied theater for three years is to have a good work ethic. That is something I’ve found that has held up during all of my time at MTSU. It is something that not only your teachers will respect you for, but also any directors outside of school that you may work for one day. It’s also all about who you know. You can’t be too shy in this field of work because making connections is super important. You never know where it may get you. 

What’s your next theatrical project? My next (and final) show at MTSU is Shakespeare’s The Tempest running February 22-25! I’ve been given the honor of playing Prospero’s daughter Miranda and I couldn’t be more thrilled. This is my first experience doing a Shakespeare ever so I am quite a bit nervous, but I know I will be in good hands under director David Wilkerson. I’m more of a musical person, so I know this play is really going to stretch me as an actor and it will be a great final educational acting experience for me before I graduate. Come out and see us at MTSU in February! 

What comes next in your career trajectory? Honestly? Just getting the nerve to go audition for bigger projects. I’ve only ever done school, college, and community theater productions. I’d still like to audition for some local community theaters, but career-wise I want to push myself to go out and try my hand at auditioning for paid gigs. If I don’t get hired on for anything after I graduate, I will definitely be using my free time to take more dance classes and do workshops. Other than that, I look forward to whatever the future may bring!

In tomorrow's Collegiate Theatrics, get to know Alex Vanburen of Austin Peay State University!



RELATED STORIES - Nashville

1
Rediscover The Holidays With TINY TIMS CHRISTMAS CAROL At The Roxy Regional Theatre, Openi Photo
Rediscover The Holidays With TINY TIM'S CHRISTMAS CAROL At The Roxy Regional Theatre, Opening Thanksgiving Night

After the turkey and stuffing are put away on Thanksgiving night, bring your family to downtown Clarksville and “Rediscover the Holidays” with a heartwarming tale perfect for all ages.  

2
Cumberland County Playhouses IRVING BERLINS WHITE CHRISTMAS Photo
Cumberland County Playhouse's IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS

Less than 48 hours after opening night of Cumberland County Playhouse’s 2023 holiday season offering of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, we are happy/sad to report that tickets are mighty scarce as the sparkling production is almost certainly headed to a complete sellout.

3
Songwriters Hall Of Fame Debuts The Power Of Song: A Songwriters Hall Of Fame Exhibition I Photo
Songwriters Hall Of Fame Debuts 'The Power Of Song: A Songwriters Hall Of Fame Exhibition' In Nashville

Discover the power of songwriting at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Exhibition in Nashville. Explore artifacts, displays, and an original film featuring legendary songwriters. Admission is free at Belmont University's Lila D. Bunch Library.

4
The Brothers Kirkpatricks Score Again With MRS. DOUBTFIRE Photo
The Brothers Kirkpatricks Score Again With MRS. DOUBTFIRE

Rob McClure’s masterful turn onstage as the redoubtable title character is reason enough to make sure you see Mrs. Doubtfire, The New Musical Comedy, now onstage at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Andrew Jackson Hall through Sunday. But odds are you’ll find so much more to love about this musical adaptation – from the “hometown” team that gave us Something Rotten, the endearing paean to musical theater – of the classic film comedy that, truth be told, McClure’s bravura performance will be the icing on the cake (or, more probably, the buttercream sandwiched between two layers of luscious Victoria sponge) of this delightfully theatrical confection.

From This Author - Jeffrey Ellis

Jeffrey Ellis is a Nashville-based writer, editor and critic, who's been covering the performing arts in Tennessee for more than 35 years. In 1989, Ellis and his partner launched Dare, Tennes... Jeffrey Ellis">(read more about this author)

COLLEGIATE THEATRICS: Emma Bastin of Middle Tennessee State UniversityCOLLEGIATE THEATRICS: Emma Bastin of Middle Tennessee State University
Cumberland County Playhouse's WHITE CHRISTMAS Helps Ease Your Holiday Season WorriesCumberland County Playhouse's WHITE CHRISTMAS Helps Ease Your Holiday Season Worries
Rob McClure's Stunning Performance in MRS. DOUBTFIRE is the Perfect Post-Pandemic PanaceaRob McClure's Stunning Performance in MRS. DOUBTFIRE is the Perfect Post-Pandemic Panacea
Take A Holiday of 'Pure Imagination' With NCT's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORYTake A Holiday of 'Pure Imagination' With NCT's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Videos

Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song
CHICAGO Celebrates 27th Year on Broadway Video
CHICAGO Celebrates 27th Year on Broadway
View all Videos

Nashville SHOWS
The Sound of Music in Nashville The Sound of Music
Source One Five (12/15-12/17)Tracker
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Nashville Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (2/13-2/18)
Girl From the North Country in Nashville Girl From the North Country
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (1/30-2/04)
The Winter Wonderettes - a 1960s Jukebox Musical in Nashville The Winter Wonderettes - a 1960s Jukebox Musical
Hendersonville Performing Arts Company (11/30-12/17)
Beetlejuice in Nashville Beetlejuice
Tennessee Theatre (6/11-6/16)
Beetlejuice in Nashville Beetlejuice
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (3/12-3/17)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Nashville Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (6/11-6/16)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Nashville On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (4/02-4/02)
Shiners Nashville Cirque Comedy Show in Nashville Shiners Nashville Cirque Comedy Show
Woolworth Theatre (10/05-11/11)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Nashville Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium (1/20-1/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You