Brenda Cay Releases A New Single 'Wherever You Are'

"Wherever You Are" by Brenda Cay is a heartfelt and moving story about a mother's journey of watching her son grow before her eyes and that dreaded empty nest syndrome that mothers experience when their babies leave the coop. Brenda Cay's incredible lyrical storytelling is filled with poignant imagery that evokes tears.

The musicality with a classic country ballad feel makes for a beautiful and nostalgic single. "Wherever You Are" is available today on all streaming and download platforms. Click here to listen: https://too.fm/69eokgk

"I wrote this song after my son told me he was leaving home for a new job on the west coast. Writing the lyrics was my way of working through the hard emotions and preparing to say goodbye....for now." - Brenda Cay

Brenda Cay's "Wherever You Are" is a touching description of a loving mother-son relationship. Cay grapples with the idea of her son going off to college 2000 miles away from her but sweetly states that her heart is wherever her son is. The specificity of the song makes it all the more meaningful. Cay points out detailed memories of her son with "tiny hands" and hearing "his first laugh." It lets listeners imagine the scenes she sings of.

Even through sadness, Cay doesn't fail to say how proud of her son she is. She captures a feeling that so many parents feel but don't know how to describe. This makes her song relatable for parents and allows their children to gain insight inside the minds of their parents. This is demonstrated most effectively in the bridge that acts as a stream of consciousness as Cay sings "Wondering what you're going through. Do you miss me too?" With these honest thoughts, the song becomes even more vulnerable.

"Wherever You Are" is the warm hug you didn't know you needed.