Bradley Kim Fights LGBTQ Struggles On New Single “High School”

Rising artist Bradley Kim releases a new single featuring Liam Hull titled "High School." You can stream the new single by clicking here.

"High School" is a song that Bradley wrote reflecting upon his experiences as a closeted athlete going through high school. He always thought that his reputation, his family's reputation, his sports team's dynamic, and his friendships would be ruined if anyone knew the truth about him, so he shielded part of who he was from everyone.

Bradley was featured in USA Today and Washington Post as he was the first openly gay athlete at a service academy.

The lyrics throughout "High School" portray the aforementioned inward struggle that Bradley experienced trying to fit in with the rest of his peers who went out to parties and hooked up with people that they were "supposed to" hook up with. It references all the nights he spent laying in his bed feeling helpless and longing for the day that he could leave the nightmare in which he was living.

The instrumental behind the lyrics has a melancholic but upbeat feel to it; it matches the tone that the lyrics set, but also provides a hopeful mood because it feels like the end of this torment could possibly be insight with graduation.

You can connect with Bradley Kim on Instagram.