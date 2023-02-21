Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BEETLEJUICE, FUNNY GIRL, and More Set For TPAC 2023-24 Season

New season ticket packages go on sale to the general public onÂ March 13, 2023.

Feb. 21, 2023 
The lineup has been announced for the 2023-24 Broadway at TPAC season filled with the hottest titles direct from New York and on tour. Featuring 6 Nashville Premieres, including the debuts of TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, Beetlejuice, and a two-week engagement of Disney's Frozen, plus the returns of audience favorites Wicked and Hairspray, the season is an uplifting collection of powerful stories of hope, self-discovery, and the importance of family and friends.

New season ticket packages go on sale to the general public on March 13, 2023.

Full season lineup:

Wicked - October 11-29 2023

Mrs. Doubfire - November 7-12 2023

Funny Girl - January 2-7 2024

Girl From the North Country - January 30 - February 4 2024

Tina - February 13-18 2024

Beetlejuice - March 12-17 2024

Frozen - May 7-18 2024

Hairspray - June 11-16 2024

Special Add-on Presentations:

Not Included In Season Package. Additional Purchase Required.

The Cher Show - January 19-20 2024

Annie - March 27-30 2024




