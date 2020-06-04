Awakening Events Announces A Third Tour To Be Added To Live Concert Drive-In Theater Series

In response to overwhelming demand Awakening Events has announced an additional tour package has been added to the Drive-In Theater Tour Concert Series. Building off the momentum of the previously announced NEWSBOYS United, and TobyMac Drive-In Theater tours Awakening Events is today unveiling another 10 city tour with CCM titans Michael W. Smith, Steven Curtis Chapman, and Mac Powell.

"With a combined 113 number one hits, 35 million albums sold, 12 GRAMMY®, awards, and 128 Dove Awards these three artists are at the pinnacle of the CCM industry. To have these influential solo artists come together for this concept, to see them performing in collaboration together on one stage, it's truly a monumental occasion." Said Dan Fife President and Founder of Awakening Events.

"I'm so looking forward to performing again, and I'm excited about the uniqueness of the Drive-In settings," said Michael W. Smith. "I think it will be something we always remember about this time, what a unique opportunity we have to make history here. I can't wait to hang with my friends Steven Curtis Chapman, and Mac Powell. I think we're putting together a very special night, and thanks to Awakening Events for blazing a trail with us!"

"I can't tell you how excited I am to be with 2 great friends and amazing artists makin' music and singing about the Truth...again... TOGETHER...finally!" added Steven Curtis Chapman

When asked about the collaborative concept Mac Powell, lead singer of the former band THIRD DAY, had the following to say. "I jumped at the opportunity to play some drive-in theaters with Michael and Steven this summer. I think everyone is ready to get back to what we love doing but in a safe way. I'm looking forward to sharing the stage with my good friends this July!"

As with the previously announced dates in the Drive-In Theater Tour Concert Series, these events will comply with all local guidelines related to COVID-19.

"We're excited that we've developed a way for our fans to safely come together and enjoy live music again. In the climate of today we need more positivity in the world, and we take great pride in being able to offer some of that positivity safely" said Curtis Pinkerton, director of Marketing for Awakening Events.

Tickets for the tour will again be sold by the car load, (up to 6 people per car) and will be available for purchase at 12pm EDT tomorrow, June 5. A full list of cities and dates for the tour are available at www.awakeningevents.com or www.driveintheatertour.com

Related Articles Shows View More Nashville Stories

More Hot Stories For You