A JAZZY LITTLE CHRISTMAS TOUR Keeps Ernie Haase & Signature Sound Swingin' Through The Holiday Season!

Four-time GRAMMY-nominated vocal group, Ernie Haase + Signature Sound, keeps on swingin' through the holidays bringing Christmas cheer to audiences with their A Jazzy Little Christmas Tour.

The Internationally renowned and beloved quartet's vocal excellence is on full display during the tour, performing songs from the release, backed by a three-piece jazz band and harkening back to the sounds of The Four Freshmen and Tony Bennett.

Released in 2019, A Jazzy Little Christmas was the group's first holiday release in 10 years. The project united the group with Tony Bennett's musical director, Billy Stritch, along with award-winning producer, Wayne Haun, and featured some of New York's finest musicians.

The evening will feature songs from the project as well as beloved classics. Audiences can expect to hear favorites such as "O Holy Night," "Winter Wonderland," "I Heard The Bells on Christmas Day" as well as new songs such as "Christmas in Manhattan." The evening truly has moments of joy for everyone - "from one to ninety-two!"

Remaining Dates for A Jazzy Little Christmas Tour

DEC 12, 2021 - COLLEGE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE - Olathe, KS

DEC 14, 2021 - PACKARD MUSIC HALL - Warren, OH

DEC 17, 2021 - HONEYWELL CENTER - Wabash, IN

DEC 18, 2021 - THE BLAKESLEE CENTER'S FARMERS BANK THEATRE - Middleport, OH

DEC 19, 2021 - LIVING WORD CHRISTIAN CHURCH - Newburgh, IN

DEC 21, 2021 - BOOT BARN HALL - Colorado Springs, CO

DEC 22, 2021 - BOOT BARN HALL - Colorado Springs, CO

Ernie Haase has built Signature Sound into a world-renowned quartet that spans a wide variety of genres and cultures. With unique performances and unmistakable, four-part harmonies, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound have journey across the globe offering energy, excitement and encouragement through its powerful brand. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound "seem to reach into a deeper creative well than ever before (American Songwriter)" on their new project, Keeping On, released July 23 via StowTown Records. An offering of mostly original songs, the album was born during the past year of testing and trusting. Keeping On follows Ernie Haase & Signature Sound's Something Beautiful, a tribute to the legacy of Bill and Gloria Gaither, which received a GRAMMY nomination. Gaither Music Group also released Ernie Haase & Signature Sound's Billboard Top Ten Jazz Album, A Jazzy Little Christmas, that received national attention from Fox & Friends and Huckabee and was ranked by the Los Angeles Times as one of the "Best Christmas Albums of 2019." Touring over 100 dates a year, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound has also performed the national anthem multiple times at NBA games and appeared on ESPN with NASCAR. As group founder, Haase is a creative, hard-working tenor whose early roots with the unforgettable and legendary quartet The Cathedrals helped begin his dream to form a powerhouse group of his own. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound is also GMA Dove Award-winning, a radio favorite in the United States and internationally and a leader in CD sales and long-form music video sales with several RIAA(R)-certified Gold(R) and Platinum(R) DVDs.