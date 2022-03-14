2022 Spring Goddess Craft Market Celebrates Women In The Visual And Healing ArtsÂ 

The 2022 Spring Goddess Craft Market, a unique female-only market hosting both visual and healing artists, will be offered on Saturday, April 16, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m, at Wilburn Street Studio, 307 Wilburn St, in East Nashville, for one day only.

This carefully curated market will include visual and fine arts, handmade crafts, aromatherapy products, clothing, jewelry, herbal remedies, tarot readings, crystals, candles, and more. Chang Kham Asian Street Food, The Salty Cubana, Ananya Wellness, and Bite Club Baked Goods will be on-site with food.

"Since 2018, The Goddess Market has continued to grow into a much-anticipated event with the best vibe thanks to our amazing Vendors!" says Jennifer Harvard of Gaia Sisterhood and The Goddess Craft Market. "In fact, we have more amazing Vendors than ever before. You'll be able to receive a tarot reading, have lunch, order a mimosa and shop high quality artisan goods. Don't forget to enter the raffle for one of our gift baskets! I am excited to pull the creative community together, once again, to honor women in the arts and celebrate Spring! Bring your friends and family-it's a lovely way to spend the day!"

Donations will be accepted at the door with a portion of the proceeds benefiting The Treasure Chest, a non-profit organization that strives to be both an informational and financial resource for anyone diagnosed with cancer who is seeking to holistic or alternative treatment. The first 200 people to donate to The Treasure Chest will receive a high-quality event poster.

A list of artists participating in the market may be found below; more information is available at: gaiasisterhood.org

