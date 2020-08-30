VIDEO: Canadian Musical Theatre Writers Collective Presents a Showcase Of Songs By Advanced Writers Workshop

The concert will air live at 7pm EST.

On Monday, August 31st, the Canadian Musical Theatre Writers Collective presents a very special live online showcase of new musical theatre songs written by this year's class of their Advanced Writers Workshop in Montreal.

Hosted by CMTWC Co-Founder Landon Braverman and Writers Workshop leader Jonathan Monro, the concert will air live at 7pm EST.

Tune in below:

The showcase will feature performances by Canada's top talent, including Petrina Bromley, star of the Broadway smash Come From Away. Joining Bromley are Scott Beaudin (Stratford Festival), Marie-Pierre de Brienne (The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz), Aaron Hastelow (Shaw Festival), Evangelia Kambites (Stratford Festival), and Jaime MacLean (Matilda US Tour).

The evening will present songs written by Cynthia Chalifour, RB Martin Clarke Virginie Daigle, Joanna Gosse, Graham Isaak, Christine Lee, Eric Elliot Lee, Doug Price, Alisha Ruiss, Kenny Stein, and Sara Wunsch.

The CMTWC Writers Workshop is Canada's premier training program for emerging musical theatre writers. In this unique course, the only one of its kind in Canada, participants learn the craft of musical theatre songwriting. In the Advanced stream, participants work on full-length musicals. The course is taught by renowned Canadian musical theatre artist Jonathan Monro and has taken place in cities across Canada including Toronto and Vancouver.

With over 300 members, CMTWC is Canada's largest organization supporting new Canadian musical theatre writers. They have produced their signature BLAME CANADA! concerts in venues around the world, including 54 Below and the St. James in London. They also presented the first ever Canadian edition of the ASCAP Workshop with Stephen Schwartz in Toronto.

