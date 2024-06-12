The Kid Laroi, Milky Chance, Shaboozey And The Beaches Announced For FESTIVAL FONO's First Edition!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On September 13th and 14th, 2024, The Laval University Campus will host their first edition of Festival Fono, presented in collaboration with RBC. A vibrant reminder that summer is not quite over, this new festival unveils its lineup today, led by The Kid Laroi and Milky Chance, as well as many more artists including Shaboozey, The Beaches, Iann Dior, CRi, Jay Scøtt, Claudia Bouvette, DJ Karaba, Goldie Boutilier, and many more.

"We wanted to take a multi-genre approach to reflect current trends while encompassing local music. Our goal is to create a diverse and captivating experience that reflects the richness and dynamism of the current music scene," explains Louis Bellavance, Vice President of Content and Artistic Direction at BLEUFEU.

Over 30 artists on 3 stages

Located throughout the main axis of the university campus, 3 stages come alive to present continuous performances starting from 2:00 PM. For its first edition, the Fono Festival will showcase a vast selection of genres including pop, rap, rock, folk, and electro, with a significant portion of indie music in its lineup.

The Fono Stage

On September 14th, the main Fono Stage welcomes Australian artist, rapper, singer, and songwriter The Kid Laroi, making his Quebec City debut. Known internationally for songs like "Let Her Go," "Diva" (with Lil Tecca), and notably "Without You" and "Stay" (in collaboration with Justin Bieber). Prior, American artist Shaboozey, who collaborated with Beyoncé on her album Cowboy Carter, will also make his Quebec debut. His music, a crossroad between country, hip-hop, and rock, hs recently generated 41 million views on social media in the last month alone, undoubtedly making him one of the festival's largest acts. Montrealer Claudia Bouvette at 5:00 PM, will deliver her vibrant and delightful summery pop. The day will start at 3:00 PM with Calgary's rising pop sensation Devon Cole, who is making waves on both the local and international scenes.

The Boisé Coors Light Stage

Named the Boisé Coors Light, the Second Stage of the Festival Fono is located at the southern end of the main axis. On September 13th, the headliner American rapper and singer-songwriter Iann Dior, a raw talent whose tracks have accumulated 3.7 billion views. Before Iann Dior performance, the stage will be set alive by the ethereal folk of Matt Holubowski and Toronto's Charlie Houston, who both will undoubtedly captivate hearts with their distinctive indie pop. Kicking off the program, we have the dynamic and unpretentious pop of Éléonore Lagacé, who became known for her bubbly personality during the 2022 season of Big Brother.

On September 14th, at 8:30 PM, we'll be partying with CRi, a notable figure in the Canadian electronic scene. Just before at 7:00 PM, we welcome singer-songwriter Goldie Boutilier with her folk pop, preceded by a wonderful discovery: queer indie rock band from Ireland, Pillow Queens. Just prior, prepare to be enchanted by the soulful R&B voice of Clerel, a Cameroonian artist based in Montreal. The program will start with the Montreal duo Bibi Club, who will bring a fresh touch with their hypnotic pop.

The Laboratoire Kepler Gin Stage

Positioned west of the main axis, the Kepler Gin Lab Stage will offer two days of musical discoveries, each more captivating than the last. On September 13th, we'll dive into electro mode with Montreal's DJ Karaba, renowned for her colorful performances. Just before, an artist to discover, singer-songwriter Étienne Dufresne, award winner of the 2021 GAMIQ Revelation of the Year, will take the stage. He will be preceded by LUMIÈRE, a glam rock solo project by the talented Étienne Côté. Prior to that, we welcome Marie Céleste, a quintet from Alma offering francophone folk with indie jazz rock influences. Also on the program is the incisive pen of Miro Chino, a finalist at the 2022 Festival international de la chanson de Granby. The opening acts are singer-songwriter Chiara Savasta with her electro bedroom pop, preceded by the Quebec City-based indie rock band LAVANDE.

On September 14th, get ready to dance with New York DJ Dee Diggs, preceded by the excellent electro-pop composer Robert Robert. Indigenous singer-songwriter from Wendake, Anyma, will also be part of the festivities with her enchanting blend of traditional and contemporary indigenous sounds. Before that, Marco Ema will charm indie rock lovers. He will be preceded by Montreal's Fernie in pop soul R&B and emerging pop artist ari hicks (with over 90 million global streams for her song "Kiss Me, Kill Me"). Opening the day, multidisciplinary artist Naomi will envelop us with her Caribbean pop spiced with R&B and house influences.

A unique collaboration between Laval University and BLEUFEU

The Festival Fono is the result of a unique collaboration between BLEUFEU, a key player in Quebec City's artistic events, and Laval University, an impactful institution where excellence in research and teaching has thrived in French for 350 years. The Festival Fono will be an opportunity to extend the ULaval Back-to-School celebrations for the university community and for the people of Quebec City and the province to discover our magnificent campus.

Ticketing

General admission 2-day pass, VIP pass, student rate pass, daily tickets – several options are available to enjoy the Festival Fono! The various packages will go on sale on June 13th at noon on festivalfono.com.

The first edition of Festival Fono will take place on September 13th and 14th 2024. An experience by BLEUFEU and Laval University, in collaboration with RBC.

