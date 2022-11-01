The Aisles Come Alive With THE SOUND OF MUSIC At Theâtre St-Denis This December

Beginning Dec 3rd, at Montreal's legendary Théâtre St-Denis, audiences will finally have a chance to witness the highly anticipated performance of one of the most beloved musicals of all time! For the first time ever, The Sound of Music will be presented in English at Théâtre St-Denis, with a star-studded cast featuring Sophie Naubert in the iconic role of Maria Rainer and Frayne McCarthy as Captain von Trapp.

Lovingly brought to the stage by Production Mélodie Inc, the much-lauded musical is presented in both English and French this year, under the direction of master musician and stage luminary, Gregory Charles. This marks the first time in over 20 years that a show has made a bilingual run at Théâtre St-Denis, bringing a little more of that Montreal magic to this city's celebrated multicultural theatre scene. This new adaptation of the mythical musical promises to deliver the original charm of The Sound of Music, remaining faithful to the story that people know and love, while bringing a unique modern touch to the way the story is told.

Written by the wildly successful team of Rodgers and Hammerstein, the musical was inspired originally by a book written by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, based on the 1949 memoir of Maria von Trapp, The Story of the Trapp Family Singers. Set in Austria on the eve of World War II, the production tells the tale of young postulant Maria Rainer, a free spirit who seems to have some trouble fitting in at Nonnberg Abbey. While deciding if she wants to be a nun, she works as governess to a large family, connecting emotionally with the children, and eventually their widowed father, Captain von Trapp. When he is ordered to accept a commission in the German navy, Captain von Trapp decides he simply cannot support this war, so together with Maria and the kids, they decide to flee the country. The original Broadway production opened in 1959, collecting five Tony Awards, and popularizing now-classics like "Edelweiss", "My Favorite Things", "Climb Every Mountain", "Do-Re-Mi", and the title song "The Sound of Music".

In putting together his dream cast (in english and french), Gregory Charles auditioned over 1300 people for the various roles in the show, finally setting his sights on the performers he felt could interpret the beloved songs of the musical with brio.

THE MONTREAL CAST FEATURES (Pictures and Bios in the Press Kit below)

Sophie Naubert (Maria) - the young soprano made her debut at age 23 as a soloist with the Orchestre Métropolitain under the direction of Yannick Nézet-Séguin, with the Philharmonisches Orchester Staatstheater Cottbus at the Berlin Konzerthaus and with the Arion Baroque Orchestra in Montreal. That same year, she was among the winners of the 2021 edition of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra Competition.

Frayne McCarthy (Captain von Trapp) - A very versatile actor, Frayne is renowned for his performances in the role of Marius in the French World Premiere of "Les Misérables" (Montreal); Verrocchio in the Premiere of "Da Vinci" (France); Capitaine Haddock in the French premiere of "Tintin, le temple du soleil" (Belgium); Pacifique in the French premiere of "Pelagie" (Acadian tour); Harry in the Quebecois adaptation of "Mamma Mia!" (Montreal); and the role of David in a beautiful production of "Nelligan".

Erin Berger (Baroness Elsa Schraeder) - A graduate of McGill University, Erin Berger is a multifaceted artist, equally at home in both musical theatre and opera. She made her professional musical theatre debut in Houdini at the Montreal International Jazz Festival and has appeared in Inherit the Wind and Pirates of Penzance (Segal Centre for the Performing Arts), as well as Hairspray, Oklahoma! and Bye Bye Birdie. A recipient of many awards, she was the Lied and Mélodie Prize winner at the Prix d'Europe Competition, the Grand Prize winner at the Festival de Musique du Royaume, and winner of the Encouragement Award at the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions.

Other cast members include Campbell Wachter Memorial Award winner, Éric Thériault, as Max Detweiler; Mathieu-Philippe Perras (The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Monty Python's SPAMALOT and Footloose) in the role of Rolf; and gifted soprano, Michelle Fountaine, as Mother Abbess.

All told, the show features more than 25 actors, singers and dancers, in addition to a 10-person orchestra, who are thrilled to revive the hit movie and Broadway musical loved by millions around the world. Evoking a whole range of emotions, this story reminds us that any hardship can be overcome through the strength drawn from love, family and music. Fans are invited to come revel in the songs they adore and let themselves be swept away by this legendary story that will charm the whole family in a new, modernized and colourful way.

Beyond the superb cast, Gregory Charles has surrounded himself with an experienced team for the creation of the show, including Edith Collin Marcoux for the choreography, Jacob Roberge for the musical direction and Matthieu Larivée from Lüz Studio for the lighting design and projections. With over 40,000 tickets already sold, The Sound of Music will be presented at the Théâtre St-Denis starting December 3rd in both French and English. Media premieres will take place on December 5, 2022 (French) and December 12, 2022 (English). The show will then hit the stage at Salle Albert-Rousseau in Quebec City in the summer of 2023 (in French).

"We have spent the past few months working really hard on our version of the Sound of Music and I'm so thrilled that we will be presenting it at the St-Denis in both French and English. This gives the many talented local artists who can work in English a magnificent opportunity to showcase their art and passion. And it gives the English-speaking fans of the show and those who know the songs from watching the movie a chance to experience it in English, in Montreal. As so many people in this city come out to see Broadway shows as they pass through, my hope is that they also consider our Sound of Music in much the same way. Because, as the song says, "our dream will need all the love you can give." " - Gregory Charles

The english performances of The Sound Of Music will be presented on the following dates at Théâtre St-Denis:

December 3, 2022, 3pm

December 9, 2022, 8pm

December 11, 2022, 8pm

December 12, 2022, 8pm

December 18, 2022, 8pm

December 23, 2022, 3pm

