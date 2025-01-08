Sylvain Émard Danse Will Perform LES CHAMPS MAGNETIQUES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sylvain Émard Danse will take over the Cinquième Salle at Place des Arts from January 28 to February 1, 2025 for the world premiere of its new creation, Les Champs Magnétiques, presented by Danse Danse. The event is part of the company's 35th anniversary celebrations.

After presenting Rhapsodie in February 2022 at Danse Danse, Sylvain Émard returns with a work that promises to be just as striking. Les Champs Magnétiques continues the exploration of group dynamics and mass movements, while delving into a reflection on the energetic interactions that form the basis of our universe. Inspired by physicist and philosopher David Bohm's observations on the interconnections of particles, this show explores the complexity and beauty of the invisible forces that bind us together.

On stage, a sextet of performers begins a dance in which each gesture resonates in the space, influencing the group. Movements respond to each other, fluidly or in total rupture. They are both source and continuation. Chaos is as natural as order. Both result from the spontaneous organization of life in this small community.

Since Ozone, Ozone (1987), his first solo, Sylvain Émard has explored the territory of human nature through the power of the body. With some thirty creations, his influence extends far beyond the borders of Quebec. Among his most emblematic projects, Le Grand Continental, launched in 2009 and still ongoing today, has brought together thousands of amateur dancers of all ages and backgrounds, in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South Korea, New Zealand, Chile, Germany and Austria.



With Les Champs Magnétiques, Sylvain Émard Danse invites the audience to a unique artistic celebration, a true immersion in the very essence of the company and an ideal opportunity to celebrate 35 years of creation.

