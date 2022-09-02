Segal Centre Announces 2022-2023 Season

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts launches their 2022-2023 Theatre season featuring four hot new shows that promise to take audiences through a full range of emotions and supports regrowth of the local theatre community by highlighting the very best that Montreal has to offer.

Just in time for Halloween, the Segal Centre proposes a spooky fall at the theatre with two new takes on well-known monster mashups. First off, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors by Piaf/Dietrich director Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen is a hilarious send-up with a Mel Brooks-esque twist on the classic tale that will have audiences screaming with laughter. Across the hall in the Segal Studio, Geordie Theatre, Kidoons, and WYRD Productions present Frankenstein created by Craig Francis, Rick Miller, and Paul Van Dyck, a living comic book for the whole family, in association with The 20K Collective and the Segal Centre as an add-to the subscription season.

In 2023, the rollercoaster of emotions continues with 3 of the most popular and acclaimed shows of the past few years. English by Sanaz Toossi is a play that resonates with bilingual people from everywhere. Taking place in an Iranian English classroom, it explores how language affects identity. Prayer for the French Republic, 2022 Drama Desk winner for best play by Bad Jews writer Joshua Harmon, is a sweeping dramedy rife with his signature scorching dialogue that explores how antisemitism affects a family across 5 generations, leaving them to question where they belong. Closing the season is a Fringe Festival favourite making its mainstage debut at the Segal Centre, Josephine: A Musical Cabaret by Tymisha Harris, Michael Marinaccio, and Tod Kimbro. Harris stars in this dazzling retelling of the life of legendary singer/actress/activist/spy Josephine Baker directed by choreographer to the stars Sean Cheesman (choreographer of Prom Queen and April Fools).

"Each and every one of the productions in the Segal Centre 2022-2023 theatre season is a must-see and there's something for everyone. The shows are fresh, daring, sizzling, and feature all the biggest names of today and tomorrow. This season is the perfect excuse to press pause on your binge-watch to reconnect with other people and share in the magic of live theatre," says Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.

Theatre Season:

Dracula - A Comedy of Terrors

October 23 - November 13, 2022

By Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen Directed by Gordon Greenberg Starring James Daly, Ellen David, Naomi Ngebulana, David Noel, and Colin Simmons Set Design by Michael Gianfrancesco Costume Design by Louise Bourret Lighting Design by Amber Hood

So hilarious, it's scary!

From the director of Piaf/Dietrich (fka The Angel and the Sparrow), Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is a lightning fast, laugh-out-loud, irreverent farce that combines classic horror fiction with all-out silliness and satire. Five world-class actors nimbly tackle dozens of zany characters, in this exciting romp that is imaginatively staged and filled with magic and special effects. Dracula's antics are guaranteed to raise your pulse as you emit blood-curdling screams - of laughter!

"A brisk, slick comedy. Greenberg and Rosen's anything-goes script brims with cleverness, pop culture references, and nifty stage illusions. If you have a fondness for the broad humor of the 39 Steps take-off or the tongue-in-cheek mayhem of Charles Ludlum, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is your cup of giggles." - The Palm Beach Post

Lisa's Note:

"You've never seen Dracula like this before! Get ready for a good time, an escape from everyday life, and loads of laughs!"

A Segal Centre production

Production Sponsor: Delmar

English

March 19 - April 2, 2023

By Sanaz Toossi Directed by Guillermo Verdecchia

A heartfelt and humorous look at what gets lost - and found - in translation

"English always!" That is the class rule as four Iranians assemble in a TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) classroom in Karaj, Iran. As the class slowly devolves into a linguistic mess, some students cling more tightly to their mother tongues while others chase the promise of new identities. The students play word games, translate Shakira songs, and endure major preposition confusion, and we are left with questions of how much it ultimately costs to fit in.

Lisa's Note:

"Language always seems to take centre stage in Montreal. This beautiful play is a reminder that language barriers aren't as insurmountable as we think and that we can find understanding when we celebrate each other's differences."

A Segal Centre production

Production Sponsor: The Cole Foundation and Muse Entertainment

Prayer for the French Republic

April 23 - May 14, 2023

By Joshua Harmon Directed by Lisa Rubin

A new dark comedy from the writer of the smash hit Bad Jews!

In this latest from multi-award-winning playwright Joshua Harmon, a Jewish couple in 1944 Paris face the aftermath of the Holocaust. More than 70 years later, their great-grandchildren find themselves facing the same question as their ancestors: "Are we safe?" Rife with Harmon's signature biting dialogue and cutting wit, Prayer for the French Republic won the 2022 Drama Desk Award for Best Play and is a sweeping look at history, home, and the effects of an ancient hatred.

Lisa's note:

"Future generations will study Joshua Harmon's works the way we do Mordecai Richler's and Leonard Cohen's for his white-hot commentary on contemporary Jewish lives. If you loved Bad Jews, this play is a must-see!"

A Segal Centre production

Production Sponsor: The Azrieli Foundation and Federation CJA

Josephine: A Musical Cabaret

May 28 - June 18, 2023

Created by Tymisha Harris, Michael Marinaccio, and Tod Kimbro Starring Tymisha Harris Directed and Choreographed by Sean Cheesman

Before Ella, Tina, Billie, or Beyoncé - there was Josephine

Josephine Baker was the first African-American international superstar and one of the most remarkable figures of the 20th Century. In this multi-award-winning biographical musical that combines cabaret, theatre, burlesque, and dance, we follow Baker's incredible exploits that were groundbreaking for her time and still incredible nearly a century later. So You Think You Can Dance's Sean Cheesman directs/choreographs and Tymisha Harris stars in this dazzling retelling of her revolutionary life as singer, movie star, WWII spy, civil rights activist, and so much more.

Lisa's Note:

"After years on the Fringe circuit winning over audiences and sweeping awards (including one from us!), we're so thrilled to give it the Segal Centre sparkle and bring it to the mainstage for even more people to enjoy."

A Segal Centre production

Season Add-On for Families!

As a special add-on to the subscription season in the fall, Montreal's renowned theatre for young audiences, Geordie Theatre, Kidoons, and WYRD Productions present the world premiere of Frankenstein, created by Craig Francis, Rick Miller and Paul Van Dyck in association with The 20K Collective and the Segal Centre in the Studio from October 19 to 30, 2022.

By Craig Francis, Rick Miller, and Paul Van Dyck Adapted from the novel by Mary Shelley Directed by Craig Francis and Rick Miller Starring Eloi ArchamBaudoin, Rosie Callaghan, and Arun Varma Stage Manager Sierra Alarie

A living comic book for the whole family!

From the team that brought you BOOM and BOOM X, this electrifying new stage production blends immersive comic book design and playful theatrical techniques to reanimate the sci-fi classic for a new generation. This new family-friendly spin on the literary classic, Frankenstein confronts modern issues of climate change, artificial intelligence, and our relationship to technology... monsters of our own making! When a young graphic novelist named Mary discovers the journal of Dr. Victor Frankenstein, she's drawn into his uncanny story of secret experiments to conquer death. She discovers that we all need to face our own fears... before they face us!

Lisa's Note:

We loved welcoming families and kids to the theatre so much with SuperDogs: The Musical, we just had to do it again! Who better to partner with than Montreal's preeminent theatre for young audiences, Geordie Theatre. We hope you bring your Halloween costumes to the show!

For Ages 7+

A Geordie Theatre, Kidoons, and WYRD Productions presentation in association with The 20K Collective and the Segal Centre

Production Sponsor: BMO

An integral part of the Segal Centre mandate is to explore the many facets of Jewish identity through the arts, and the Segal has planned events featuring Jewish themes and talents from all walks of life, including J.A.M. (the Segal's Jewish Arts Mentorship program), Kolot/Voices (a new series of workshops and masterclasses), Alex Edelman's hit Off-Broadway comedy Just For Us, hosting a school production from Akiva, and the acclaimed academy class, YAYA (Young Actors for Young Audiences). Resident community theatre company The Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre (DWYT) will continue their legacy with a series of events to be announced later and will bring back the popular Lyrics & Latkes: A Chanukah Sing-Along in time for the holidays.

Providing a rich, engaging cultural experience for our community plays a vital role in the Segal Centre's mission. To complement the productions on stage, the Segal will return to in-person Sunday @ The Segal events while also continuing to livestream the discussions for those unable to attend at the theatre. This illuminating pre-show lecture series takes place on the first preview Sunday of each of mainstage production and is an opportunity to explore the history, themes, and ideas behind each production. The beloved panel discussions will return in person as well as remain online to allow for more viewers to tune in and a greater diversity of guests. Monday Night Talkbacks also return on the regular evening performances of the mainstage productions.

Broadway Café, the Segal's highly popular, live karaoke night for musical theatre buffs and Big Broadway Sing-Along with Nick Burgess will also be returning.

Registration is open for another year of unique after-school courses for aspiring performers at the Segal's Academy, the pinnacle of performing arts education for children in grades 2-11 in Montreal. Though space is limited and some classes are already full, there are many ways to get involved in the Segal Academy throughout the year: "Ped Day" programs, performing arts camps (Spring Break and Summer Camp), workshops, and a variety of special events.

In addition to its regular season programming, the Segal is a proud artistic resource and hub for Montreal's diverse theatre community of independent, emerging, and amateur artists from among Montreal's many cultural communities. This year more than ever, the Segal is seeking to lift up companies that are rebuilding after the past few years, and help them grow and thrive.

Segal patrons can look forward to guest theatre productions such as Persephone Production's Pool (No Water), Theatre Ouest End's The Covenant by Alice Abracen, Teesri Duniya's Counter Offence, Opera McGill, an Indigenous art showcase, and more.

The Segal Centre's commitment to accessibility will continue to grow in whatever capacities are allowed under current health and safety guidelines. The Segal Centre offers several services to help patrons feel welcomed and comfortable including visual stories, enhanced sound devices, braille reading material, and more. It will use its learnings from past years and continue to aid in research in the quest to make theatre and culture an activity everyone can enjoy.

The Segal Centre continues to abide by and follow all health and safety best practices and guidelines. Mask-wearing is recommended, and masks will continue to be available free of charge at the entrances. For our first production, patrons will have the opportunity to attend select performances with mandatory masking to welcome patrons who may be more comfortable around others who are masked. In this ever-evolving context, these policies are subject to change.

Subscribers get the most out of their Segal experience by accessing world-class theatre and many outstanding benefits, including free indoor parking, priority seating, 10% off at the bar (drinking will be allowed in the theatre this year!), and exclusive savings at the Segal and with our cultural partners. Choose one of the Segal's subscription packages to take advantage of the deepest discounts or design your own with the S Card or Class Act programs.

The S Card offers the same great perks as a subscription without the commitment. Audiences get to choose what shows they really want to see, when they want to see it, and however they want to use up their tickets. This is the perfect package for those who like to buy last minute seats and bring friends along to the theatre.

The Class Act program offers students and the under 30 crowd the ultimate flexibility to enjoy theatre at the Segal for only $20 per ticket.

2022-2023 Subscriptions are now on sale. See all four productions and save over $40*!

Individual tickets go on sale September 9, 2022.

*Compared to 4 individual Regular and Senior tickets to non-preview performances.