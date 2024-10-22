SAINTE MARINE: An Immersive Encounter with the Past Begins In November at the Satosphère

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chants Libres and Oktoecho, in partnership with the Société des arts technologiques (SAT), are presenting the immersive opera Sainte Marine for the first time, from November 9 to 11 at the Satosphère.

This work is inspired by the fascinating story of a 5th-century Maronite woman monk who lived in Lebanon disguised as a man. As a young girl, she lived in a monastery with her father, concealing her femininity and adopting a masculine name. She grew up becoming a highly respected monk. To the astonishment of her peers, Marine was accused of impregnating the innkeeper's daughter and was expelled from the monastery, ordered to care for the child. After three years of living on alms and fasting, Marine was readmitted with the child at the request of her fellow monks. Her true female identity was only revealed after she died, during her burial preparation.

Three contemporary creators – Marie-Annick Béliveau, Katia Makdissi-Warren, and Charlie Poirier-Bouthillette – explore the spiritual and oneiric encounter with Sainte Marine. This artistic journey, without imposed narrative thread, weaves a dialogue between voices from the past and present. Through this work, they invite us to reflect not only on this woman's devotion and love but also on the condition of women throughout the ages. Fifteen centuries later, is being a woman so different?

Immersive technology is not the centerpiece of the work but a tool that serves the narrative. It facilitates a visual, auditory, and human encounter between performers and spectators, creating a shared experience where reflection intertwines with emotion.

Some hymns of Saint Ephrem that Sainte Marine would have certainly sung are included in the work. The rest of the music, composed by the Lebanese-Quebecois Katia Makdissi-Warren, blending traditional and contemporary instruments, is inspired by Maronite music. During Sainte Marine's time, the Maronites spoke Syriac, the language of Jesus Christ. This language is still present in Maronite liturgy. The libretto of the opera is performed in French and Syriac, infusing the work with a mystical and sacred dimension.

Sainte Marine

November 9 to 11, 2024

Satosphère, Society for Arts and Technology

1201 Boulevard Saint-Laurent, Montreal

Tickets : Sainte Marine

Artists:

Marie-Annick Béliveau, mezzo-soprano

Marie-Hélène Breault, flute

Aymen Trabulsi, nay

Pamela Reimer, piano

Bertil Schulrabe, percussion

Michel Duval, David Cronkite, and Clayton Kennedy, basses

Creative Team

Katia Makdissi-Warren: Concept and Composition

Marie-Annick Béliveau: Concept, Libretto, and Artistic Direction

Charlie Poirier-Bouthillette: Video Design

Normal Studio: Immersive Realization

Mathieu Robineau: Sound design

Flavie Lemée: Lighting

Marianne Lonergan: Set and costumes

Jean Aoun: specialist in Syriac songs

