The sweet sounds of the jazz festival are set to ring out at 6 p.m. tomorrow (Saturday) evening, and this time, getting there is as simple as the click of a button. The Festival a??International de Jazz de Montréala?? presented bya?? TD Bank Group a??in collaboration with a??Rio Tinto and its public partners is pleased to bring the music to the fans once again this year with a special edition of the Festival on our digital platforms.



Between June 27- 30th, Montreal's will vibrate to the sights and sounds of jazz with performances from heavyweights like Quebec superstara?? Charlotte Cardin;a?? piano wiza?? Jean-Michel Blais; a??Indie rock and blues champsa?? The Barr Brothers;a?? JUNO and Polaris Music prize-nominated singer-songwritera?? Dominiquea?? Fils-Aimée; a??Inuk singer, the soulfula?? Elisapie; fan anda?? Festival a??favouritea?? Jordan Officer,a?? as well Alain Caron trio featuring Paul Brochu and John Roney;a?? Jeremy Dutcher;a?? Jack Broadbent;a?? Fredya?? V. & The Foundation;a?? Clerel;a?? Malikaa?? Tirolien;a?? Jacques Kubaa?? Séguin;a?? Bïa;a?? Rafael Zaldivar;a?? Marianne Trudel Trio;a?? Naya Ali;a?? Djelya??Tapa;a?? Carl Mayotte,a?? and Mateo.



Each evening will kick off with the Apéros a??SAQa?? - a series of unique performances courtesy of some of the a??Festival's favourite artists, broadcast LIVE froma??L'Astral.



Following that, each day, will be thea?? Sessions TD and thea?? Rythmes a??Rio Tinto featuring one-of-a-kind performances from some of the best that this world-class city has to offer.



As an added bonus, fans will be thrilled to be able to relive some of the most celebrated performances from past editions of the festival, every night with thea?? trésorsa?? du festival a??présentés a??par TD & Rio Tinto series, which features vintage shows carefully selected by the programming team, including performances by Jaco Pastorius, Miles Davis, Sarah Vaughn, and Montreal's own Oscar Petersona??and Oliver Jones.



On June 30th, the final night of the Festival, things wrap up with a big digital party and everyone is invited! The Fin de soiréea?? Loto-Québec will feature a performance from the one and only Pierre Kwenders.



The digital edition a??of the a??Festival's takeover of Montreal's iconic a??L'Astral has transformed the venue into a custom-made broadcast studio to capture this unique series of performances with the kind of production value fans have come to expect from the jazz Festival.

All of these special moments will be available to fans all over the world for FREE, live on the Festival website and social media platforms, as well as for 30 days after this weekend's broadcast across the globe.

