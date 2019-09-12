LE FANTOME DE L'OPERA Comes to Montreal and Quebec in January 2020

A concert version of Le Fantome de l'Opera, the French language production of The Phantom of the Opera is coming to Montreal and Quebec in January 2020!

According to Ludwig-Van.com, the concert will be presented by Spectra Musique and will feature 20 singers and an orchestra of 40 musicians.

The performances will take place in Montreal at Théâtre St-Denis from January 8 to 12 and from January 23 to 26, 2020, and at the Grand Théâtre de Québec from January 17 to 19, 2020.

The singers, orchestra, and director have yet to be announced, but Spectra says the information is coming this fall.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.





