In the Wings Promotions to Stage CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

In the Wings Promotions (ITW) has announced their first in-person production since late 2019, CARRIE: THE MUSICAL. CARRIE: THE MUSICAL features Music and Lyrics by Michael Gore and Dean Pitchford and Book by Lawrence D. Cohen and is based on the novel by Stephen King. Directed and Choreographed by Nadia Verrucci with Musical Direction by Ian Baird, CARRIE: THE MUSICAL runs May 5-14, 2022 at MainLine Theatre in Montreal. Tickets are on sale NOW!

In this contemporary rock musical, based on the novel by Stephen King, Carrie White is a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. At school, she is bullied by the popular crowd, and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she's dominated by her loving, but cruelly controlling, religious fanatic mother. What none of them know is that Carrie's just discovered she's got a special power, and if pushed too far, she's not afraid to use it.

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL features an extraordinary and multi-cultural cast of established performers, along with up-and-coming young talent. The cast includes Mary-Frances Kobelt as Carrie White, Noelle Hannibal as Margaret White, Maya Lewis as Sue Snell, Jonathan Vanderzon as Tommy Ross, Aly Slominski as Chris Hargensen, Dylan Stanley as Billy Nolan, Maria Del Real as Miss Gardner, Michel Mastromonaco as Mr. Stephens, Éloïse Lagacé as Norma, Jess Nicholas as Frieda, Lucas Amato as Freddy, Dominic Poulin as George.

Rounding out the team are Alexander Smith (Lighting Design), Bruce Lambie (Sound Design), Sig Moser (Costume Design), You Chen Zhang (Set Design), Elisabeth Nyveen (Stage Manager), Calder Levine (Assistant Director), Harry Skinner (Production Assistant), Jessica Rose (PR/Social Media) and Jayne Heitmeyer (Production Support).

MainLine Theatre is located at 3997 boul. St. Laurent, Montreal. Tickets are: $36.50 general admission (including taxes and fees) For tickets, click here or call 514-849-FEST (3378). Further information can be found at www.inthewingspromotions.com