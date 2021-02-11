Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Federal Government Invests $485,000 in Annapolis Royal's King's Theatre

The money will go toward a new roof, better insulation, electrical upgrades and variety of other structural repairs.

Feb. 11, 2021  
The federal government is investing $485,000 in Annapolis Royal's historic King's Theatre, The Chronicle Herald reports.

The announcement was made by Maryam Monsef, federal minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, via a Zoom online news conference.

ACOA is providing $251,000 of the total through the Innovative Communities Fund. Heritage Canada is providing $234,000 from the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program.

The funding is "a very significant investment in King's Theatre, which is, by extension, also an investment in the town of Annapolis Royal and the surrounding communities," said Janet Larkman, executive director of King's Theatre.

The money will go toward a new roof, better insulation, electrical upgrades and variety of other structural repairs. Additionally, the funding will help with the installation of solar panels to reduce the theatre's carbon footprint and lower operating costs.

The funds will also help expand the theatre's virtual capabilities with improving the web platform and updating the ticketing system as well as investing in video equipment.

"All of this will help King's Theatre to grow and adapt to the ever-changing world that we're in," Larkman said. "But, at the same time, we promise to keep our focus on making sure that everyone feels welcome here in this real, physical community space."

Read more on The Chronicle Herald.


