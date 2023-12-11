Ensemble ArtChoral Performs HALLELUJAH

What do Leonard Cohen, Kurt Weill, and Ernest Bloch have in common? Their ability to successfully set to music the delicate complexities of human emotions. The Ensemble ArtChoral, under the direction of Matthias Maute, presents Hallelujah - Timeless Melodies for the Soul, a captivating choral journey into the world of human feelings through the pen of these great musicians. This musical experience will be presented on January 13th, 2024 at the Maison symphonique de Montréal.

Leonard Cohen's great hymn Hallelujah is the starting point for this program of choral repertoire that spans the centuries. This evening includes not only the "best of" works by the illustrious Montreal musician, but also timeless compositions by Kurt Weill, Leonard Bernstein, and Ernest Bloch.

"Although they worked in different styles and genres, these composers shared a vision of society and the human experience. Through haunting melodies and powerful introspective lyrics, these artists have all left a lasting impact on the world of music. With this new program, we celebrate their timeless repertoire, innovative compositions, and unique artistic visions," explains Matthias Maute.

Matthias Maute, winner of two JUNO awards, is renowned for his innovative approach and profound musical vision. He has led the ArtChoral Ensemble since 2019, with a commitment to bringing to life the nuances and emotional depth of each piece performed. In 2020, Ensemble ArtChoral was awarded the Opus prize for Musical Event of the Year. In 2023 Matthias Maute was awarded the Opus Prize for Artistic Director of the Year.

This new program Hallelujah - Timeless Melodies for the Soul promises an evening of warm, introspective musical exploration, ideal for lifting spirits in the dead of winter.