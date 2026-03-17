DETROIT: MUSIC OF THE MOTOR CITY Will Come to the Segal Centre This April

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The Segal Centre for Performing Arts will present Detroit: Music of the Motor City, a staged concert from Toronto's acclaimed Soulpepper Theatre celebrating the legendary sounds that shaped a city and influenced the world. This high-energy musical journey runs April 12 to May 3, 2026 in the Sylvan Adams Theatre at the Segal Centre.

Traveling across 70 years of unforgettable music in 90 minutes, Detroit: Music of the Motor City explores the rich musical legacy of one of America's most influential cities. From Motown soul and jazz to rock and hip-hop, Detroit's soundtrack tells a powerful story of innovation, struggle, and resilience that continues to shape generations of artists and audiences worldwide.

Audiences will hear timeless hits including “Dancing in the Street” by Martha and the Vandellas, “My Girl” by The Temptations, “What's Going On” by Marvin Gaye, and “Lose Yourself” by Eminem, songs that span generations and continue to define the soundtrack of modern music.

Once hailed as “The City of the Future,” Detroit shaped the world through both industry and culture. From the rhythm of the automobile assembly line to the rise of Motown Records and beyond, the city's music tells a powerful story of innovation, struggle, and resilience. Detroit: Music of the Motor City captures that spirit, bringing audiences on a vibrant journey through the sounds that emerged from its streets, studios, and stages.

The concert features standout performers Travis Knights, Andrew Penner, Hailey Gillis, and SATE, backed by an exceptional live band. Montrealers will recognize Knights and Penner from last season's sold-out hit The Secret Chord: A Leonard Cohen Experience, where their dynamic performances won over audiences and critics alike. Patrons will also be delighted to discover Hailey Gillis and SATE, two artists who have dazzled Soulpepper crowds more than once. In this new production, the artists blend storytelling, movement, and powerhouse vocals into a thrilling live experience that brings Detroit's iconic music to life.

“When great music meets extraordinary talent, something truly special happens. Hot on the heels of The Secret Chord, we couldn't pass up the chance to reunite with these phenomenal artists and creators to light up the stage once more. A celebratory concert filled with nostalgia, energy, and timeless hits. You won't be able to stay in your seat!” said Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.

With its exhilarating performances, unforgettable songs, and powerful sense of musical history, Detroit: Music of the Motor City promises to be one of the must-see events of the Segal Centre's 2025-2026 season.