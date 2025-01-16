Centaur Theatre Presents / Le Théâtre Centaur Présente WINTERWORKS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Immerse yourself in a bold celebration of artistry and innovation! Centaur Theatre's WinterWorks. Presented by Centaur Theatre from February 25 - March 15, 2025.

The evolution of the Wildside Festival, breaks new ground with an eclectic lineup of performances that defy convention and ignite the imagination. From daring theatrical productions to intimate gallery performances and thought-provoking readings, this festival is a playground for risk-takers and boundary-pushers, redefining what theatre can be.

Selected by WinterWorks curator and associate artist Rebecca Gibian along with artistic director Eda Holmes, WinterWorks presents cutting-edge work by established companies and emerging artists alike, through theatrical productions, readings, and gallery performances, complemented by two productions taking place at La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines.

Fostering innovation and creativity in the Montreal performing arts community, the inaugural WinterWorks line-up features:

Adventures

February 25 – March 1, 2025 at Centaur Theatre

An Imago Theatre and Keep Good (Theatre) Company Collaboration

Starring Ann-Marie Kerr

Directed by Christian Barry

Original Soundscape by Jackson Fairfax-Perry

Be carried away in a story that is for the hopeful and the hopeless. Part fairy tale, part gritty-real-life story, Adventures invites us to the roots of the Mother Tree in this time of collective grief, to witness PJ and Wendy on the edge of a life-altering moment. This story poses the question, “Am I a good enough person to bring a child into this big, sad and beautiful world?”

Gillian Clark - Playwright

Christian Barry - Director & Lighting Designer

Andrea Ritchie - Costume Designer

Jackson Fairfax-Perry - Original Soundscape (Sound Designer & Composer)

Julian Smith - Stage Manager & Assistant Sound Designer

Ann-Marie Kerr - Wendy, PJ & The Mother Tree

Resurrection

March 11- March 15, 2025 at Centaur Theatre

Created by Dane Stewart with Andrew Morrisey & Andrew Boudreau

Directed by Adam Capriolo

Resurrection is the real story of Michael Callen—activist, musician, and leader in the AIDS self-empowerment movement. Based on the hit CBC podcast of the same name, the show is part cabaret, part documentary theory, part live podcast event.

Based on the life and music of Michael Callen. Adapted from the cabaret show directed by Margot Bégin.

Dane Stewart - Writer, Performer, Producer

Andrew Morrisey - Performer

Andrew Boudreau - Pianist

Aurora Torok - Lighting Designer & Video Tech

Matthew Rogers - Sound Designer

Ryan Mason - TV Designer & Video Tech

Stavri Papadopoulou - Set & Costume Designer

Morgandy McKinnell - Stage Manager

GALLERY PERFORMANCE:

On What Ground

March 7-8, 2025 at Centaur Theatre

An Other Hearts Collective presentation

Written by Other Hearts… and the audience

For a society that is increasingly realizing the critical importance of place and environment, On What Ground is an exploration of the ways that we find, make, and leave the places that define us.

What is the first place you remember? How will this place remember us? Is this the place yet?

Eris Thomas - Creator/Performer/Producer

Yousef Kadoura - Creator/Performer

Sebastian Marzialli - Creator/Performer

Silvae Mercedes - Creator/Dramaturg

Eija Lopnen-Stephenson - Performer/Sculptural Dramaturg

Alastair Cavanagh - Sound and Music Dramaturg/Technician

David Gangon Walker - Dramaturg

WINTERWORKS READING:

Bud <3

March 2, 2025 at Centaur Theatre

Written & Produced by Darragh Mondoux

Puppet Design & Creation by Chris Wardell

Performed by Samantha Bitonti, Riley Wilson, and Lucas DiTecco

Directed by Rahul Gandhi

A creative, clever and heartfelt theatre for young audiences play that brings together grief and horticulture, Bud <3 is an object puppetry piece exploring the rituals around caring for houseplants and our loved ones through infancy, through life, and in death.

Poster image photography by Amy Ring

Additional music by Tyler Miller & Riley Wilson

Special thanks to The National Theatre School Art/Apart Initiative, Theatre Ouest End, and Centaur Theatre.

PRODUCTIONS AT LA CHAPELLE SCÈNES CONTEMPORAINES:

Conte Bright Comme Un Diamond

February 17, 18, 20, 22 at La Chapelle

Par Fano Maddix

Conte bright comme un diamond is based on an Acadian folktale that is several centuries old, presented in Chiac in a contemporary form by Fano Maddix. This show is an invitation to be touched by tradition. This is original folklore: we've kept the true medieval twists of the story, with its grandma fairy vibes, flying islands, and magical sex work. Because folklore doesn't care what anyone says: it knows it's glorious, timeless, and queer.

One performance will be presented in English, with three performances in Chiac.

Fano Maddix - Storyteller

Audrée Lewka - Set, Costume, and Lighting Designer

Abèle Kildir - Composer and Live Musician

Sovann Rochon Prom-Tep - Director

Les Hookeuse de Grand-Digue - Hooked textile works

Guillaume Létourneau - Sound spatialization

Laurence Lallier-Roussin, Audrée Lewka - Dramaturgy

Laurence Lallier-Roussin - Art book

Patrick Dubois, Myriam Foisy, Vivian Labrie, Charly Mullot, Nate Yaffe - Artistic Advisors

Anne-Marie Hivert - Production Direction

Charly Mullot - Technical Direction

La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines - Co-Production

Creation residencies: La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines, Salon58 (Mandoline Hybride), LA SERRE – arts vivants, Théâtre À tour de rôle, La Pointe Sec Maison de la culture de Sainte-Anne- des-Monts, Comité Cap-au-Renard en couleurs

Presented in partnership with Salon58

With the support of CAC and CALQ

For Everyone Stuck Chasing The Clock

March 3, 4, 6, and 7, 2025 at La Chapelle

Par Chloë Lum & Yannick Desranleau

Between visual art and performance, four characters live in a spatiotemporal loop created by the limitations of their shared chronic illness. Half-resigned yet still filled with hope, they find meaning and purpose by putting on a show about their lived experience.

Chloë Lum & Yannick Desranleau - Concept, Text, Set Design & Choreography

Jacqueline van de Geer, Lenore Herrem, Lior Maharjan, Michael Martini - Performers

Nien Tzu Weng - Lighting Design

Olga Abeleva - Costumes

