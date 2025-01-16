Centaur Theatre Presents / Le Théâtre Centaur Présente WINTERWORKS

Presented by Centaur Theatre from February 25 - March 15, 2025.
Immerse yourself in a bold celebration of artistry and innovation! Centaur Theatre's WinterWorks. Presented by Centaur Theatre from February 25 - March 15, 2025.
The evolution of the Wildside Festival, breaks new ground with an eclectic lineup of performances that defy convention and ignite the imagination. From daring theatrical productions to intimate gallery performances and thought-provoking readings, this festival is a playground for risk-takers and boundary-pushers, redefining what theatre can be.
Selected by WinterWorks curator and associate artist Rebecca Gibian along with artistic director Eda Holmes, WinterWorks presents cutting-edge work by established companies and emerging artists alike, through theatrical productions, readings, and gallery performances, complemented by two productions taking place at La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines.
Fostering innovation and creativity in the Montreal performing arts community, the inaugural WinterWorks line-up features:
February 25 – March 1, 2025 at Centaur Theatre
An Imago Theatre and Keep Good (Theatre) Company Collaboration
Starring Ann-Marie Kerr
Directed by Christian Barry
Original Soundscape by Jackson Fairfax-Perry
Be carried away in a story that is for the hopeful and the hopeless. Part fairy tale, part gritty-real-life story, Adventures invites us to the roots of the Mother Tree in this time of collective grief, to witness PJ and Wendy on the edge of a life-altering moment. This story poses the question, “Am I a good enough person to bring a child into this big, sad and beautiful world?”
Gillian Clark - Playwright
Christian Barry - Director & Lighting Designer
Andrea Ritchie - Costume Designer
Jackson Fairfax-Perry - Original Soundscape (Sound Designer & Composer)
Julian Smith - Stage Manager & Assistant Sound Designer
Ann-Marie Kerr - Wendy, PJ & The Mother Tree
March 11- March 15, 2025 at Centaur Theatre
Created by Dane Stewart with Andrew Morrisey & Andrew Boudreau
Directed by Adam Capriolo
Resurrection is the real story of Michael Callen—activist, musician, and leader in the AIDS self-empowerment movement. Based on the hit CBC podcast of the same name, the show is part cabaret, part documentary theory, part live podcast event.
Based on the life and music of Michael Callen. Adapted from the cabaret show directed by Margot Bégin.
Dane Stewart - Writer, Performer, Producer
Andrew Morrisey - Performer
Andrew Boudreau - Pianist
Aurora Torok - Lighting Designer & Video Tech
Matthew Rogers - Sound Designer
Ryan Mason - TV Designer & Video Tech
Stavri Papadopoulou - Set & Costume Designer
Morgandy McKinnell - Stage Manager
March 7-8, 2025 at Centaur Theatre
An Other Hearts Collective presentation
Written by Other Hearts… and the audience
For a society that is increasingly realizing the critical importance of place and environment, On What Ground is an exploration of the ways that we find, make, and leave the places that define us.
What is the first place you remember? How will this place remember us? Is this the place yet?
Eris Thomas - Creator/Performer/Producer
Yousef Kadoura - Creator/Performer
Sebastian Marzialli - Creator/Performer
Silvae Mercedes - Creator/Dramaturg
Eija Lopnen-Stephenson - Performer/Sculptural Dramaturg
Alastair Cavanagh - Sound and Music Dramaturg/Technician
David Gangon Walker - Dramaturg
March 2, 2025 at Centaur Theatre
Written & Produced by Darragh Mondoux
Puppet Design & Creation by Chris Wardell
Performed by Samantha Bitonti, Riley Wilson, and Lucas DiTecco
Directed by Rahul Gandhi
A creative, clever and heartfelt theatre for young audiences play that brings together grief and horticulture, Bud <3 is an object puppetry piece exploring the rituals around caring for houseplants and our loved ones through infancy, through life, and in death.
Poster image photography by Amy Ring
Additional music by Tyler Miller & Riley Wilson
Special thanks to The National Theatre School Art/Apart Initiative, Theatre Ouest End, and Centaur Theatre.
February 17, 18, 20, 22 at La Chapelle
Par Fano Maddix
Conte bright comme un diamond is based on an Acadian folktale that is several centuries old, presented in Chiac in a contemporary form by Fano Maddix. This show is an invitation to be touched by tradition. This is original folklore: we've kept the true medieval twists of the story, with its grandma fairy vibes, flying islands, and magical sex work. Because folklore doesn't care what anyone says: it knows it's glorious, timeless, and queer.
One performance will be presented in English, with three performances in Chiac.
Fano Maddix - Storyteller
Audrée Lewka - Set, Costume, and Lighting Designer
Abèle Kildir - Composer and Live Musician
Sovann Rochon Prom-Tep - Director
Les Hookeuse de Grand-Digue - Hooked textile works
Guillaume Létourneau - Sound spatialization
Laurence Lallier-Roussin, Audrée Lewka - Dramaturgy
Laurence Lallier-Roussin - Art book
Patrick Dubois, Myriam Foisy, Vivian Labrie, Charly Mullot, Nate Yaffe - Artistic Advisors
Anne-Marie Hivert - Production Direction
Charly Mullot - Technical Direction
La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines - Co-Production
Creation residencies: La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines, Salon58 (Mandoline Hybride), LA SERRE – arts vivants, Théâtre À tour de rôle, La Pointe Sec Maison de la culture de Sainte-Anne- des-Monts, Comité Cap-au-Renard en couleurs
Presented in partnership with Salon58
With the support of CAC and CALQ
March 3, 4, 6, and 7, 2025 at La Chapelle
Par Chloë Lum & Yannick Desranleau
Between visual art and performance, four characters live in a spatiotemporal loop created by the limitations of their shared chronic illness. Half-resigned yet still filled with hope, they find meaning and purpose by putting on a show about their lived experience.
Chloë Lum & Yannick Desranleau - Concept, Text, Set Design & Choreography
Jacqueline van de Geer, Lenore Herrem, Lior Maharjan, Michael Martini - Performers
Nien Tzu Weng - Lighting Design
Olga Abeleva - Costumes
Videos