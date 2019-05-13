BWW Previews: tick, tick...BOOM! at the MainLine Theatre 5/15-25, 2019

Emerging Montreal Theatre Company, Rentrobuff Productions will present its exciting inaugural production of 'tick, tick...BOOM!' from May 15-25, 2019 at the MainLine Theatre.



Before 'RENT', there was 'tick, tick...BOOM!' This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of 'RENT', is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he makes to achieve his big break in theatre. Containing twelve songs, ten characters, three actors, and a band, 'tick, tick...BOOM!' takes you on the playwright/composer's journey that led to a Broadway blockbuster.



His girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue -- and, yet, Jon is still waiting tables and trying to write the great American musical. Set in 1990, this compelling story of personal discovery, and of holding on to your dreams through life's most difficult challenges, is presented as a rock musical filled with instantly appealing melodies and a unique blend of musical theatre styles.

tick, tick...BOOM will be presented Wednesday, May 15 - Saturday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 22 - Saturday, May 25 at 8:00PM along with Saturday, May 18 and Saturday, May 25 at 2PM at the MainLine Theatre, 3997 boul. St-Laurent, Montreal, H2W 1Y4



(Please note: This venue is not wheelchair-accessible. Guests must walk up a staircase to enter the theatre.)



Tickets are available at the MainLine Theatre box office online by clicking HERE or by calling 514-849-3378. Tickets are priced at $20 + service fees for general admission and $15 + service fees (QDF, ACTRA, CAEA, UDA, student, senior)

The cast includes BroadwayWorld Regional Theatre Award nominee (HAIR), Nicolas Mancuso as Jon, BroadwayWorld Regional Theatre Award winner (HAIR), Rosie Callaghan as Susan & others and META Award winner, Anton May as Michael & others.



The band includes Band Leader and Guitarist, Antoine Bensoussan, along withShayne Assouline - Drums, Jorge Flores - Bass and Sasha Olynyk - Piano.



CREATIVE TEAM

Book, Music, & Lyrics by: Jonathan Larson

Producer: Nicolas Mancuso

Director: Stefania Bertrand

Musical Director: Sarah Kulaga-Yoskovitz



Stage Manager: Xander Barth

Choreographer: Cassandra Bluethner

Scenographer: Natalie Demmon

Assistant Musical Director: Colin Enright



Graphic Designer: Orlando Grünewald

Understudy: Jake Cohen

Founded in 2018 by Nicolas Mancuso, Rentrobuff aims to serve the theatre community by producing meaningful and unconventional musical theatre that will showcase the triple-threat talents of Montreal's brightest local actors. In presenting acclaimed musicals that boast both thematic depth and character-based storytelling, we hope to start conversations about human behaviour and make lasting impressions on our audiences.

What the heck does 'Rentrobuff' mean? A portmanteau that founder Nicolas Mancuso coined as a teenager in tribute to the three pop culture forces that had most shaped him as an artist and a human during his formative years, the term is an expression of love to Rent, Rosie O'Donnell, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.





Related Articles Shows View More Montreal Stories