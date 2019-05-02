BWW Previews: SIX DEGREES OF BROADWAY SEPARATION- A MUSICAL at Centaur Theatre

There's a theory that we are all connected via six degrees or less. This past summer, Full Circle Productions was fortunate to have the opportunity to perform in New York City at the iconic Feinstein's/54 Below with their original cabaret called SIX DEGREES OF BROADWAY SEPARATION. The concept was so well received, it has been evolved and developed into a full two-hour Broadway musical revue that will demonstrate through musical numbers, how five of the leading shows currently on Broadway, are all connected via six degrees or less!

This Broadway musical journey will have incredible music, costumes, projections, choreography and singing, from emerging local talent, that will surely not disappoint.

The cast of SIX DEGREES OF BROADWAY SEPARATION - A MUSICAL connects these hit Broadway shows via six degrees or less ... WAITRESS, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, MEAN GIRLS, FROZEN AND WICKED with full musical numbers from those shows and so much more !

SIX DEGREES OF BROADWAY SEPARATION - A MUSICAL will be presented at The Centaur Theatre, 453 St. Francois Xavier, Montreal on May 2, 3 and 4, 2019 at 7:30PM and May 4 and 5, 2019 at 1:30PM.

Tickets are $40 for general admission, $32 for students, seniors, QDF and Centaur Subscribers. Taxes are included, but there is a service charge. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2Gn1qIT or www.centaurtheatre.com or by telephone (514)288-3161.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Children's Wish Foundation.





Related Articles Shows View More Montreal Stories