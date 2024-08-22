13th Festival Phénomena Returns This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



13th Festival Phénomena returns this fall!, running October 2 to 25, 2024, as inclusive, interdisciplinary and undisciplined as ever.

Created in 2012 by D. Kimm and Les Filles électriques, Phénomena is an interdisciplinary festival offering a platform for unclassifiable and atypical artists. For its 13th edition, the Festival offers a particularly abundant and diverse program. There will be performance and dance shows, film screenings and several of Phénomena's trademark crazy cabarets. The full program will be unveiled on the Phénomena website on September 4!

4th Phénomena Parade

Sunday, September 29, in Mile End

Extravagant, community-based and resolutely non-commercial, the Parade Phénoménale aims to offer the public a large-scale event that's creative, colorful, fun and INCLUSIVE, providing an open context for everyone's participation.

The public is invited to unleash its imagination and create a costume based on one of the Parade's themes. The Parade takes place every two years. We have so few opportunities to come together to create Beauty and Joy

This year, the Urban Fairy Patsy Van Roost joins the Parade to engage and inspire participants. Patsy is a national treasure and a magician with a passion for DIY, misappropriation and recycling. For her, there's no question of buying a ready-made costume or indulging in laziness. She encourages us to dare to be grandiose and playful with recycled elements. Patsy will be giving a few workshops for those who want to work on a specific concept for a procession. Full details and ideas on the Parade Phénoménale Facebook page.

Here are the themes for Parade Phénoménale 2024:

1. Birds (yellow, gold)

2. Flowers (red, pink, orange)

3. Forest spirit (green and brown)

4. Seabed (blue and violet)

5. The mobile city (cardboard, watch out for recycling companies that throw away tons of boxes, often all unpacked and ready for reuse)

6. Extravaganza and weirdness (all colors)

Once again this year, the fabulous brass bands Les Van Hornies and KUMPA'NIA, will provide a musical accompaniment to the stroll. The march proceeds slowly over about 1.5 kilometers, giving us time to show off our costumes and imagination. Several groups are expected.

Schedule for Sunday, September 29

1pm - Gather at Parc Lahaie (corner of Saint-Laurent and Saint-Joseph)

2 p.m. - Depart Parc Lahaie and walk on Boulevard Saint-Laurent to Bernard, then on Bernard to De Gaspé.

3:30 p.m. - Finale at Carré De Gaspé in the facilities of the Festival Pop Montréal, whom we thank warmly for hosting the event. Prizes awarded for the 3 most original costumes.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More