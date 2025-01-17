Wyoming Music Educators Association Celebrates WYO With Give-A-Note Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Wyoming Music Educators Association will honor the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Jan. 20 during the association's 78th annual Wyoming State Music Education Conference in Cheyenne.

The WYO will receive the Give-a-Note Award, which honors those who improve and expand music education for all by effecting changes in the general public's perception of its importance. According to the WMEA, the honor is given to a person or group that increases public awareness and promotes public support for music education.

Tongue River Middle School fine arts teacher Dawn Kenneda nominated the WYO Theater for this year's award.

"Our WYO Theater brings quality music, theater, education and community events to our area and I am so excited for them to receive our Give-A-Note award in recognition of all they do for the Sheridan community," Kenneda said.

For more than 30 years, the WYO Theater has established itself as a crucial center for the community through its mission to inspire, educate and entertain, cultivating a loyal audience through exceptional service and programming.

The expansion of the WYO has been supported by the creation of an education initiative, known as WYO PLAY. In 2020, WYO PLAY launched as a vehicle for presenting four youth programs focused on storytelling, acting and musical theater. Today, WYO PLAY has grown into a dynamic series of more than eight education programs aimed at people of all ages in creative, collaborative and playful artmaking.

“No matter what a child's musical interest may be, the WYO Theater has proven it can and will provide youth with the opportunity to rehearse, learn and perform in a setting that reflects the importance of the arts and arts engagement,” Big Horn Elementary music teacher and Youth Choir Director Tyler Rogers said in a letter of support for the WYO. “All young musicians and artists are treated with seriousness and respect at the

WYO Theater, as evidenced by the enthusiasm with which the theater's leadership and technical team meet with young performers to ensure that their performance opportunities include excellent lighting, excellent sound design, and are safe.”

A hallmark of the WYO's educational programming is its free matinee series, which began in the 1990s and has since enabled thousands of students to experience live performing arts—many of whom would not have had access otherwise. This series is free to local schools, making the WYO one of the only performing arts centers in the region to offer this benefit entirely free of charge. By providing free access to professional-level performances, the WYO removes barriers for students and fosters a lifelong appreciation of the arts.

Beyond the matinees, the expert artists and musicians who perform at the WYO often venture out into the community to connect with young people and community groups to share their talent and knowledge. These outreach efforts include masterclasses, mini-concerts and workshops, providing students, teachers, and community members with hands-on learning opportunities. These engagements offer a deeper, more personal connection to the performing arts and help foster a more vibrant and inclusive cultural community.

“We're extremely proud of this honor recognizing the hard work of so many to empower and inspire young people to engage in and appreciate the arts,” said Erin Butler, WYO Performing Arts and Education Center executive director. “The WYO has a storied and deeply connected history and we look forward to continuing that legacy.”

For additional information, see the Wyoming Music Educators Association website at wyomea.org.

Comments