Winter Rodeo Starts With The Two Tracks at the WYO

The WYO opens Winter Rodeo weekend in Sheridan Friday February 18 at 7:30pm with headliner and local favorites The Two Tracks joined by opener JT & Elizabeth Craft.

Julie Szewc and Dave Huebner met in the Bighorn Mountains of Wyoming with one central thing in common: a love of all kinds of music and a thirst for making it. Along with Fernando Serna (drums/percussion) and Taylor Phillips (bass), they have knit their passions into the musical family that is The Two Tracks. From their home in the postcard town of Sheridan, the band stirs western roots and wilderness philosophy into a stew of nourishing connection.

The Two Tracks self-titled debut (2016) album was voted "Wyoming's Best Album" by Wyoming Public Radio and was followed by the 2017 release of Postcard Town. In 2020 they continued to cut undeniable grooves in the road of Americana music with release Cheers to Solitude which bends genres into a sound both unique and immediately familiar, laced with a hint of that "high lonesome" tradition.

Kick off your Winter Rodeo weekend with JT & Elizabeth Craft and The Two Tracks Friday February 18!

The Two Tracks is sponsored by the WYO's Major Season Sponsors: Ron & Kris Butler, Scott Davis & Mary Ludemann, Susan & Gary Miller, E.C. & Edith Gwillim Memorial Fund, Holiday Inn Sheridan Convention Center, Mars Charitable Trust, Joe F. & Roberta H. Napier Foundation, Sheridan Media, Thickman Family Foundation, William F. & Lorene W. Welch Foundation, Wolf Creek Charitable and Bruce Burn.