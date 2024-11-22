Warren Miller's Film '75' Will Kick Off the WYO's Winter Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join the WYO and Antelope Butte Foundation when they kick-off the winter season with Warren Miller’s anniversary film “75,” Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m.

Appropriately titled “75,” this year’s film is the second installment in the two-year celebration of this momentous anniversary. Last year, viewers relived the hills, ski trends, icons and innovators that defined winter sports for over seven decades with Warren Miller’s “ALL TIME.” This year, viewers can expect to discover new, rising talent and storytelling that focuses on the future of the sport with Warren Miller’s “75.”

“75” features entirely new footage filmed and produced by Warren Miller Entertainment, including five segments in collaboration with producers whose careers were inspired by Warren’s innovative filmography. Contributing producers include X Games host Selema Masekela and the Finnish-based production group Real SkiFi, plus Sherpas Cinema, Technically Doing It, and Framework. The production mix showcases a new film model that is both inclusive and forward-thinking while setting the tone for the next 75 years of ski and snowboard filmmaking.

"The film showcases a diverse mix of snowsports icons, Olympic hopefuls and emerging talents," said Josh Haskins, Warren Miller producer. “It's unlike anything we've crafted before and is poised to ignite excitement and winter stoke in theaters nationwide this fall."

This year’s film lineup features 10 all-new segments that will deliver 90 minutes of unbelievable action and unexpected stories. The film will take fans to powder stashes and chutes around the world, from Canada, Colorado, California, and Utah to Finland, Japan, Austria, and New Jersey. (Yes, even New Jersey.)

The lineup for Warren Miller’s “75” is nothing more than stacked, with top athletes like snowboarders Shaun White, Zeb Powell, Toby Miller, Danny Davis, and 15-year-old phenom LJ Henriquez, plus skiers Max Hitzig, Lexi duPont, Caite Zeliff, Aaron Blunck, Alex Ferreira, Cassie Sharpe and many more.

