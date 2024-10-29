WYO Will Host a Dia de los Muertos Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrate Dia de los Muertos with a communitywide celebration planned for Nov. 1 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

The celebration will begin at 2 p.m. with a free screening of the movie “Coco,” followed by a Children’s Festival at 3:45 p.m. hosted by Little Goose Enrichment and the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.

At 4:30 p.m., the celebration will continue with face painting, music from DJ Mario Montano, kids activities and free salsa lessons from Kathryn Stevens. Margaritas and Mexican food from Zaza’s Tacos will also be available for purchase.

The evening will culminate with a 7 p.m. performance from Grammy-winning artists Villalobos Brothers with an opening from the Holy Name Bilingual Choir. Villalobos Brothers has captivated audiences across the world with their virtuosic violin performances, original compositions and fiery vocals. Rooted in their native Veracruz traditions, their music showcases a vibrant blend of Son Jarocho, Son Huasteco, Latin jazz and classical music.

Villalobos Brothers performances have garnered widespread praise, capturing the hearts of audiences with their virtuosic musicianship, infectious energy, and profound message of love, brotherhood, and social justice.

While the Dia de los Muertos afternoon celebration is free and open to the public, tickets to the evening performance from the Villalobos Brothers cost $29 for adults, $26 for seniors and military members and $22 for students.

Tickets for Villalobos Brothers are available through the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center box office, by phone at 307-672-9084 or online.

