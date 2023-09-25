WYO To Present MAMMA MIA This October

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will present “Mamma Mia,” the heartwarming, beloved musical this October, with a Premiere evening set for Oct. 14 and encore performances Oct. 15 and Oct. 19-22.

The show's Premiere evening will take the place of what has traditionally been known as WYO Gala. The Premiere will boast the festive flair theater goers have come to expect, with passed hors d'oeuvres and cocktails. Theatergoers are also invited – but not required – to dress in “Mamma Mia” themed costumes or in their best red carpet attire.

“After years of celebrating the WYO Gala, we've decided to try a new approach, one that places the focus solely on the performance and excitement of opening night,” said Erin Butler, WYO Performing Arts and Education Center executive director. “Patrons will still enjoy a fabulous evening with a great show, just re-packaged.”

“Mamma Mia!” tells the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. Set on a Greek island paradise on the eve of her wedding, the tale follows a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father. The story brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

The show is directed by Marva Craft, with music direction by Kathy McNickle, design by Jeannie Hall and includes 40+ local volunteers as performers, band members and backstage crew.

Tickets for the show are now on sale and available online at the link below, by phone at 307-672-9084 or at the WYO Box Office, open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets cost $80 per person for the Premiere evening. Encore tickets cost $29 for adults, $27 for seniors and military members and $23 for students.

Mamma Mia! is sponsored by TruBuilt Builders, Elevate Wealth Management/Frontier Asset Management, Jim and Angie Navarro, ERA Carroll Realty, Bill and Jane Rader, Only Co., Stephanie's Purpose, Kathy McNickle in memory of Mickey McNickle, Billy and Marva Craft.

