WYO Theater Announces Future Filmmakers Program

WYO PLAY, a program of the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center, will host an Info Session on Saturday, November 20th at 10AM for students to learn more about the Future Filmmakers and what it means to participate in the Program.

In collaboration with the WYO Film Festival, WYO PLAY offers the Future Filmmakers Program for students in 8th-12th grade. In this program, students will grow through guided instruction from professional filmmakers and practical application of filmmaking skills and principles by participating in original screenwriting and a variety of masterclasses. The program will culminate with the production of a short film then presented at the WYO Film Festival.

Prospective students are required to fill out an application and submit it by November 30, 2021. Students will then be selected and notified of admission status within the first week of December.

To learn more about the info session, the program, or how to apply, email WYO PLAY Lead Teaching Artist Grace Cannon at gcannon@wyotheater.com.