WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Reveals 2024 Lotus Award winners

Kathy McNickle and Gene Sturlin have been selected as the recipients of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center’s 2024 Lotus Awards and will be honored at a private reception September 14.

An homage to the theater’s original name in the 1920s, the WYO’s Lotus Award is presented to individuals who inspire passion for the creative arts in Sheridan by demonstrating outstanding support and selfless dedication to the goals of the WYO. The winners are selected from multiple nominees submitted by past recipients, WYO board and staff members and voted on by the board of directors.

As a long-time volunteer, McNickle has proven her dedication to the WYO and its mission by investing a significant amount of personal time to working on the board of directors and as music director for countless productions. In addition, she and her recently deceased husband, Mickey, have made significant financial contributions to the WYO’s Foundation, construction projects and season. Outside of her theater work, McNickle is a very active member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

Sturlin too is a long-time volunteer for the WYO having served on the WYO’s Board of Directors for close to 20 years. In those 20 years, Sturlin served as board chairperson from July 2016 through June 2020, leading the theater through the renovation of the Hallmark Building and the challenges of Covid. In 2009, Sturlin (with assistance from Craig Johnson) started the popular Classic Western Film Series which continues to this day.

“We are thrilled to honor Kathy McNickle and Gene Sturlin as this year’s Lotus Award recipients,” Executive Director Erin Butler said. “Kathy and Gene have both been integral to the success of the WYO year after year.”

Past honorees include Lynne and Pete Simpson, Kim Love, Sy Thickman, Marva Craft, Dick and Tami Davis, Pat Tomsovic, Susan Miller, Christy Love and Scott Davis and Mary Ludemann, Ken Grant, Jeannie Hall, Craig Johnson and Bruce Burns.





