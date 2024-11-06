WYO PLAY To Present LANDMARKS Story Slam

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join WYO PLAY for a Story Slam on November 19th at 7 p.m. in the Lotus Café, aka the lobby of the Mars Black Box at the WYO Performing Arts Center. A Story Slam is an open-mic style short storytelling competition!

Storytellers bring a 5-minute original story on the theme of LANDMARKS and sign up to compete and win cash prizes. There will be a panel of judges to score the stories. Be careful not to go over the 5-minute time limit!

Storytellers are encouraged to get creative when thinking about the theme LANDMARKS. Prepare a story about the places and points that plot our course. Meeting at the top of the Empire State Building, seeing the world’s largest ball of yarn, or returning to your ancestral home. Making decisions big or small, from the Supreme Court to your Magic 8-Ball. Tell us about a time when you wished you had a road map, or a time you had to make a monumental choice, or a time you returned to a place you hold dear.

With time for only 10 storytellers – the first 10 to sign up will be included in the lineup. Storytellers can arrive anytime after 6:15 PM to sign up. Audience members can come anytime to grab a seat and settle in for the 7 PM show time. All are welcome to attend this free event.

WYO PLAY is an education initiative of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. It is a dynamic series of educational programs aimed at all age groups in creative, collaborative and playful artmaking. ‘PLAY’ stands for Place-based Performances, Life-long Learning, Accessibility for All, and Youthfulness!

For additional information about the event, see wyotheater.com.

