Um Launches Theater Season With SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS

The mainstage season and Studio Series for fall 2020 will be presented online.

The University of Montana School of Theatre and Dance is pleased to announce it will continue to create and share the work of students, faculty, staff and guest artists during COVID-19 thanks to virtual screenings. The mainstage season and Studio Series for fall 2020 will be presented online through the ticketing platform ShowTixs4U. Shows will be recorded, and purchased tickets will grant online access to each production on specific dates and at specific curtain times.

The school launches its 2020-21 mainstage season later this month with "She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms," a play adapted specifically for a physically distant reality. It will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 3 and Oct. 7-10, as well as 2 p.m. Oct. 4 and 11.

"She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms" is directed by Master of Fine Arts directing candidate Jadd Davis as a part of his final creative project before earning his advanced degree next semester.

This comedic play deals with grief, self-discovery and Dungeons & Dragons. Agnes Evans discovers her recently deceased sister Tilly's D&D notebook and dives into an intense world that was Tilly's teenage safe haven. Full of pop-culture references and high fantasy scenarios, this play will take audiences along on a deeply personal and hysterically fantastical journey.

"If the past half-year has shown us anything, it's the need to be adaptable," said Davis. "Playwright Qui Nguyen has given us a delightful, heartfelt, Zoom-friendly adaptation of his already widely beloved 'She Kills Monsters.'"

Davis said it was a unique challenge directing a play while sitting alone in his basement. He credited the cast and creative team for their ability to adapt and bring a can-do attitude to the production.

"The theatrical-improv mantra of 'Say yes; stay in; make the other person look good' has never held more truth," Davis said. "So, fellow adventurers: grab a Mountain Dew, rock that quarantine beard and kick back to enjoy live theatre without having to put on socks!"

General admission tickets to "She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms" are $12, while senior and student tickets cost $8. Admission for UM faculty and staff is $10. Tickets are available by visiting https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/39448.

To see more information about the entire fall 2020 Theatre and Dance mainstage and studio season, visit https://www.showtix4u.com/events/17529 and click "Current Events."

