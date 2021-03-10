Ucross Welcomes Spring Artists In Residence

Ucross, the renowned artist residency program, today announced the Spring 2021 roster of artists in residence. Twenty-nine artists, working in a variety of disciplines, including visual art, writing, music, and dance, will receive uninterrupted time, studio space, and living accommodations on Ucross's spectacular 20,000-acre ranch at the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains.

As part of Ucross' continued commitment to support artists, the program is proud to offer $1,000 stipends to every incoming resident for the first time. The stipends will help defray the cost of travel and other expenses associated with a residency.

Nonfiction writer Rachel Kushner, photographer Sandra de la Loza, and composer Jerome Ellis are among the resident artists this spring season. Ucross is welcoming artists with new procedures and protocols in place to safeguard the health of the artists and Ucross staff. Ucross is a place that invites, and celebrates, distance and space for its fellows to let their work grow.

"This season, Ucross is reasserting our commitment to individual artists by offering stipends, a goal we are very happy to meet after hearing from our artists," said Sharon Dynak, Ucross President and Executive Director. "We recognize the expenses incurred with a residency and want to help lessen the burden so that the work comes first for our residents. A gift of residency isn't a gift if it's a hardship to attend."

The Spring 2021 list includes artists from 12 states and four countries, as well as artists coming to Ucross through partnerships with The University of Houston's Creative Writing Program and Rice University's Shepherd School of Music. Additional fellowship partnerships include the Aura Estrada and Herb Alpert awards. The list also includes the most recent recipients of the Ucross Fellowships for Native American Visual Artists.

At Ucross, artists in residence experience an inspiring combination of solitude and community, with expansive time for private work, as well as lively exchanges at group dinners with fellow artists. Facilities include four visual arts studios, four writers' studios, two composers' studios, and a large loft space suitable for dance and theatre collaborations.

Since its first residencies in 1983, more than 2,500 artists have received the gift of time and space at Ucross. Residencies are awarded to 100 artists each year. Ten artists are in residence at one time, typically a mix of four visual artists, four writers, and two composers.

Ucross has provided residencies to such distinguished fellows as Annie Proulx, Terry Tempest Williams, Elizabeth Gilbert, Ann Patchett, Ricky Ian Gordon, Bill Morrison, Theaster Gates, Anthony Hernandez, and Tayari Jones. Recent National Book Award winners Susan Choi, Sigrid Nunez, and Sarah M. Broom have been residents, as have Academy Award and Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Emmy Award winner Billy Porter, recent Pulitzer Prize winners Michael R. Jackson and Colson Whitehead, and current United States Poet Laureate Joy Harjo.