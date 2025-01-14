Ucross To Receive $40,000 Award From The National Endowment Of The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ucross has announced that it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for a Grants for Arts Projects award of $40,000. This grant will support the launch of the Ucross Time x Place Fellowship. The NEA will award 1,127 Grants for Arts Projects awards nationwide totaling more than $31.8 million as part of the recent announcement of fiscal year 2025 grants.

“The NEA is proud to continue our nearly 60 years of supporting the efforts of organizations and artists that help to shape our country's vibrant arts sector and communities of all types across our nation,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “It is inspiring to see the wide range of creative projects taking place, including Ucross's Time x Place Fellowship.”

“We are grateful for the opportunity to develop this new thematic fellowship, which will connect Ucross's artist-centric residency experience with a sense of place through the stunning landscape of northern Wyoming,” said Caitlin Addlesperger, President and Executive Director of Ucross. “This generous grant award from the NEA gives us both uplifting and material support to bring our vision to fruition.”

Starting in Fall 2025, the Ucross Time x Place Fellowship will support an interdisciplinary artist as they create a project incorporating the Ucross Ranch, a 20,000-acre property that has inspired nearly 3,000 artists for more than four decades. Since 1983, Ucross has been committed to fostering the creative process through the gift of uninterrupted time and space on its historic ranch. The residency program has become a valuable and sought-after resource for writers, visual and interdisciplinary artists, composers and choreographers from across the world.

The Time x Place Fellowship will include a public performance that connects the land to the Koehler Performing Arts Center, a state-of-the-art building that includes the Lauren Anderson Dance Studio, constructed in 2022, thanks to a leadership gift from Deborah and Edward Koehler. Ucross will announce the inaugural recipient this fall.

For more information on other projects included in the NEA's grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news. Learn more about Ucross and its artist residency program, land and community programming at the Ucross Art Gallery at ucross.org.

