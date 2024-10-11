The Villalobos Brothers Are Coming to Alberta Bair Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Villalobos Brothers are coming to ABT on Saturday, November 2, at 7:30 PM.

The Villalobos Brothers, a Grammy-winning family band, are celebrated as a leading Contemporary Mexican ensemble, captivating audiences across the world with their virtuosic violin performances, original compositions, and fiery vocals. Rooted in their native Veracruz traditions, their music showcases a vibrant blend of Son Jarocho, Son Huasteco, Latin Jazz, and Classical Music, pushing the boundaries of musical exploration while paying homage to Mexican folklore. Their collaboration with Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra in 2022 resulted in the Grammy-winning album "Fandango At The Wall Live in NYC," showcasing the power of music to bridge divides. Ernesto, Alberto, and Luis Villalobos have performed at some of the most prestigious stages worldwide, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and Davies Concert Hall with the San Francisco Symphony, wowing audiences with their message of love, brotherhood, and social justice. In September of 2023, they took part in the opening season of the much-anticipated Perelman PAC-NYC at the World Trade Center in Manhattan.

Tickets, $38, $28, $20 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 AM-5 PM, Saturday 10 AM-2 PM at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406.256.6052; and on the ABT website at AlbertaBairTheater.Org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.





