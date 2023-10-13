The Alberta Bair Theater 2023-2024 Season Starts In Just Over One Week With Straight No Chaser!

If the phrase “male a cappella group” conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses... think again. Straight No Chaser (SNC) are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. 

They have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase and a long list of accomplishments including 2 RIAA Gold Certified albums, over 1.5 million concert tickets sold, over 1 billion streams on Pandora, and over 2 million albums sold worldwide. Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense... and with a sense of humor.

This performance is sponsored by First Interstate Bank, Briggs Distributing, Eide Bailly, NonStop Local, and Radio Billings.

Tickets, $75, $65; $50 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 A.M.-5 P.M., Saturday 10 A.M.-2 P.M.  at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at AlbertaBairTheater.Org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales. 




