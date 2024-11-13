THE PONY ESPRESSO Comes to WYO PLAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join the Creative Aging program of WYO PLAY for the production of “The Pony Expresso (Or, The Villain Came to a Grinding Halt)” at The Hub on Smith Nov. 20 and Nov. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

Directed by Pat Tomsovic with assistance from Shari Peddicord, the action takes place in "The Pony Expresso,” a coffee shop and pony express station in the budding community of Waterpit, Nevada, where many people are coming to settle at a time when it seemed like everyone in the West was horsing around.

The heroine Star Bright (played by Kathy Urbatchka) and her aunt Dee Caff (played by Kathy Lundberg) are owners of the coffee shop/pony express station. The villain Mo Cabana (played by Lloyd Marsden) and his assistant Fifi Latte (played by Ginger Morris) have come to town and have set up a coffee cart to compete with the coffee shop, with plans to acquire the coffee shop/pony express station for themselves.

Suddenly customers are falling ill and Mayor Coffey (Duffy Exon) and Doc Cappuccino (Dan Hills) are concerned it might be foul play. Most Eligible Cowpoke and Temporary Sheriff Buck Brawn (Jack Vernon) will do anything to save the love of his life, Star.

Join the Creative Aging group for this raucous show. During intermission, audiences will be treated with songs from the "Cappuccino Cowgirls,” including Sherry Mercer, Shari Peddicord, Maureen Tunby, and Gail Vanderpoel, accompanied by Mary Apple.

