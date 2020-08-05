Stephen Hough Performs for TIPPET RISE & FRIENDS AT HOME

Stephen Hough's performance will be available starting Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 6pm MT

Tippet Rise Art Center has announced two online initiatives, adding to its website's expansive offerings of films, performances, interviews, podcasts, and photography. Brought about by the cancellation of the art center's seven-week summer series due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tippet Rise is launching a library of free music downloads in high resolution format and offering its audiences a monthly virtual concert series, Tippet Rise & Friends at Home, comprised of new video streams of past performances.



"During these unprecedented times and when Tippet Rise finds itself closed to the public, we wanted to find new ways to share the beautiful music recorded in one of the world's most resonant contemporary music halls," said Peter Halstead, co-founder of Tippet Rise Art Center. "Using the digital audio format digital eXtreme definition (DXD), we have been able to capture those performances with incredible clarity. We recommend wearing headphones while listening for an enveloping experience, and headphone amps/ converters for ultimate warmth and three-dimensionality."



Music Downloads Library

The Tippet Rise Music Downloads Library will launch on July 30 and offer high quality recordings of performances featuring pianists Jenny Chen, Peter Halstead, and Pedja Mužijević. The growing library of DXD files-the warmest sound files available-will soon showcase additional artists including Adam Golka, Julien Brocal, Michael Brown, and Roman Rabinovich, among others. Downloads will be available on the Tippet Rise website on individual artists' pages, accompanied by a digital book including artists' biographies, program notes, essays and photos, as well as technical information about the recordings. The recordings will also be available on Spotify and AmazonHD at a later date.

Tippet Rise & Friends at Home: Monthly Video Streams

Beginning July 16 with a performance by pianist Behzod Abduraimov, Tippet Rise will present video streams of some of its most exciting and beloved concerts from the past seasons, unreleased and unheard until now. Made possible by the art center's cutting-edge in-house recording and video capabilities, the monthly virtual concert series will include performances by pianist Stephen Hough and the Escher String Quartet and will continue through the fall and winter with concerts by violinist Vadim Gluzman, cellist Johannes Moser, pianists Yevgeny Sudbin and George Li, and the JACK Quartet.



The concerts will be made available for streaming each month at 6pm MT on a Thursday and some will feature special intermission content, conversation with musicians, or segments showcasing some of Tippet Rise's monumental outdoor sculptures and architectural structures, as well as other scenes from the 12,000-acre art center. The streaming series is available on the Tippet Rise website at tippetrise.org/virtual-events. Details on the summer performances are listed below. Upcoming concerts will also take place on Thursdays; dates to be announced.



"While we are saddened that we are unable to welcome our concert-goers to Tippet Rise this summer, we look forward to still sharing music and conversations through these streams," said Cathy Halstead, co-founder of Tippet Rise. "The digital season allows us to both support musicians and serve those who love music and seek solace in its notes."



The recordings were made in the art center's concert hall, the Olivier Music Barn, designed by the renowned firm Arup Engineering and captured from its state-of-the-art recording studio or at Domo, the 98-foot-long, 16-foot-tall, acoustically-rich sculptural structure, designed by Ensamble Studio.



Additional Listening and Watching Tippet Rise from Afar

Concert footage from our 2018 and 2019 seasons is now available online. Recent videos include Three Sisters: Ahn Trio performing Pat Metheny's Yuryung; Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor performed by Anne-Marie McDermott, Emma Resmini, Xavier Foley, Aaron Boyd, and the Calidore String Quartet; and Debussy's String Quartet Op. 10 in G minor performed by the Rolston String Quartet. In addition, Tippet Rise releases a new podcast episode on the first Thursday of every month, each exploring facets of the art center. Past episodes have included a conversation with Francis Kéré, the world-renowned architect behind the art center's latest installation, Xylem; an exploration of the art center's legendary Steinway pianos and a discussion about the music of landscape with composer John Luther Adams and the JACK Quartet.



Tippet Rise was the setting of Ross Morin's film "In a Landscape, Dreaming," featuring Pedja Muzijevic performing the work of John Cage. Among the films many awards is the recent honor Best Music Video from The Artists Forum Festival of the Moving Image: 2019.



Details of Summer Monthly Video Streams

Thursday, July 16, 2020, available starting at 6pm MT

Behzod Abduraimov, piano

Filmed at the Olivier Music Barn on August 16, 2019

Franz Liszt: Piano Sonata in B Minor, S. 178

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition

Peter Tchaikovsky: (trans. RACHMANINOV): Lullaby, Op. 16 No. 1

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Op. 75 No. 8, Mercutio

Thursday, August 13, 2020, available starting at 6pm MT

Stephen Hough, piano

Filmed at the Olivier Music Barn on July 13, 2019

Franz Liszt: Funérailles

Johann Sebastian Bach/Charles Gounod: Meditation on the Prelude in C Major (Ave Maria)

FRÉDÉRIC CHOPIN: Nocturne, Op. 9 No. 2

Thursday, September 10, 2020, available starting at 6pm MT

Escher String Quartet

Filmed at the Domo sculpture on August 10, 2019

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Quartet in F major, K. 590

Samuel Barber: Adagio from Quartet Op. 11

