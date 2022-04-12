Spring 2022 Ucross Fellows Announced

Ucross's spring session is in full swing. From February 7 through June 3, 56 artists from a variety of disciplines will be in residence at the historic 20,000-acre ranch in the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains in northern Wyoming.

"We are always energized when artists arrive on campus," said Ucross President William Belcher. "It's an honor to support these accomplished individuals in their creative work and to introduce many of them to our vast Wyoming landscape."

Notable Ucross Fellows this session include award-winning poet Victoria Chang of Torrance, California; PEN/Hemingway Award-winner Kawai Strong Washburn of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Laurie Lewis of Berkeley, California; acclaimed experimental choreographer Sam Kim of Brooklyn, New York; and animator and filmmaker Kelly Sears of Denver, Colorado, whose films have been screened at Sundance, South by Southwest, American Film Institute, Los Angeles Film Festival and MoMA.

Residencies range from two to six weeks, with 10 artists in residence at one time. Ucross Fellows receive uninterrupted time, studio space, living accommodations, meals by a professional chef and the unparalleled experience of the majestic High Plains. To increase access to the program, Ucross provides fellows with a $1,000 stipend to defray the cost of travel and other expenses.

"My time at Ucross has deeply nourished me - the land, the well-appointed spaces, the scrumptious food, the brilliant community of artists, and the long days with nothing to do but write," said author Amy Hassinger. "Totally transformative."

This session's artists will travel to Wyoming from across the United States, as well as Toronto, Canada, and London, England. The roster includes general Ucross residents who applied through the open call for artists; recipients of the Ucross Fellowships for Native American Visual Artists and Writers; and residents joining the program through partnerships with the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University, the PEN/Hemingway Award for Debut Novel, the Herb Alpert Award in the Arts, Shepherd School of Music at Rice University, Sundance Institute and University of Houston's MFA in Creative Writing Program.

The Spring 2022 Ucross Fellows are:

LITERATURE

Liz Appel, Playwriting, New York, NY

Melissa Beneche, Fiction, Lauderhill, FL

Victoria Chang, Poetry, Torrance, CA

Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Playwriting, Brooklyn, NY

Melody Cooper, Screenwriting, Los Angeles, CA

Alena Graedon, Fiction, Brooklyn, NY

Amy Hassinger, Nonfiction, Urbana, IL

Majkin Holmquist, Playwriting, Brooklyn, NY

Jaime Jarrett, Playwriting, Brooklyn, NY

May Jeong, Nonfiction, Brooklyn, NY

Porochista Khakpour, Fiction. Forest Hills, NY

Jamil Kochai, Fiction, West Sacramento, CA

Kate McQuade, Fiction, Andover, MA

Daniela Naomi Molnar, Poetry, Portland, OR

James Harrison Monaco, Theater/Dramaturgy, Brooklyn, NY

Tomas Moniz, Fiction, Oakland, CA

Genne Murphy, Playwriting, Philadelphia, PA

Delaney Nolan, Fiction, New Orleans, LA

Danny Thanh Nguyen, Nonfiction, San Francisco, CA

Mandy Smoker, Poetry, Helena, MT

Reggie Ugwu, Nonfiction, Brooklyn, NY

Kawai Strong Washburn, Fiction, Minneapolis, MN

Dāshaun Washington, Poetry, Northampton, MA

Adele Williams, Poetry/Prose, Houston, TX

MUSIC/DANCE

Anahita Abbasi, Music Composition, San Diego, CA

Robert Reid Allan, Music Composition, London, UK

Matty Davis, Dance, Berkeley, CA

Alex Dowling, Music Composition, Brooklyn, NY

Randall Eng, Music Composition, New York, NY

Sultana Isham, Music Composition, New Orleans, LA

Kalaisan Kalaichelvan, Music Composition, Toronto, Canada

Sam Kim, Dance, Brooklyn, NY

Nandi Rose Levine, Music Composition, Chatham, NY

Laurie Lewis, Music Composition, Berkeley, CA

Peter V. Loewen, Musicology, Pearland, TX

Emma O'Halloran, Music Composition, Brooklyn, NY

Dale Trumbore, Music Composition, Azusa, CA

VISUAL ARTS

Sadie Barnette, Multimedia, Oakland, CA

Peter de Lory, Photography, Seattle, WA

Owen Gump, Photography, Fairfax, CA

Ro Haber, Interdiscipline/Film, Los Angeles, CA

Elizabeth Hohimer, Painting/Sculpture, Marfa, TX

Justin Kim, Painting/Drawing/Mixed Media, New York, NY

Michael Kolster, Photography, Brunswick, ME

Laia, Theater/Multimedia, Brooklyn, NY

Savannah LeCornu, Painting/Drawing/Mixed Media, Bellingham, WA

Kandy Lopez-Moreno, Mixed Media, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Jenene Nagy, Painting/Drawing, Riverside, CA

Richard Pasquarelli, Painting, Bronx, NY

Morgan Price, Printmaking, Bloomington, IL

Tom Rozum, Drawing, Berkeley, CA

Kelly Sears, Film/Video/Animation, Denver, CO

Chris Sollars, Installation/Performance, San Francisco, CA

Sue Sommers, Painting/Drawing/Printmaking, Pinedale, WY

Anne Stagg, Painting, Tallahassee, FL

Stacey Steers, Film/Video, Boulder, CO

Since Ucross's first residencies were awarded in 1983, more than 2,500 artists have received the gift of time and space. Distinguished Fellows include Annie Proulx, Terry Tempest Williams, Elizabeth Gilbert, Ann Patchett, Ricky Ian Gordon, Bill Morrison, Theaster Gates, Anthony Hernandez and Tayari Jones. Recent National Book Award winners Susan Choi, Sigrid Nunez and Sarah M. Broom have been residents, as have Academy Award and Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Emmy Award winner Billy Porter, recent Pulitzer Prize winners Michael R. Jackson and Colson Whitehead and current United States Poet Laureate Joy Harjo.

More information about the artist residency program is available at ucross.org.

