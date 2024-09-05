Solo Trumpeter Jonathan Dely Kicks Off Alberta Bair Theater 24-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jonathan Dely comes to Alberta Bair Theater in just over 3 weeks to kick off the 24-25 season on Saturday, September 28, at 7:30 P.M. Ticket holders are invited to enjoy a free drink before the performance!

After declining a full-time, six-figure investment banking position on Wall Street to become a solo trumpet artist, Dely earned finalist honors in the National Trumpet Competition, the International Trumpet Guild Jazz Competition, and the Yamaha Young Performing Artist Competition, and has in short time become a rising star jazz artist.

In 2023, Dely's journey from Wall Street to the stage caught the eye of Bob Giraldi, legendary filmmaker and director of Michael Jackson's “Beat It”, who cast Jonathan to star in his newest short film Goodbye Jonathan's Soul, the story of a young musician on the precipice of accepting a lucrative Wall-Street job who wrestles with leaving his jazz band behind forever. In addition to starring in the film, Dely composed and performed the film's music at Giraldi's request.

Dely graduated with honors from Williams College before earning his master's on scholarship at Manhattan School of Music. He is currently preparing for the recording of his debut album.

Tickets, $45, $35; $22.50 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 A.M.-5 P.M., Saturday 10 A.M.-2 P.M. at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406.256.6052; and on the ABT website at AlbertaBairTheater.Org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.

