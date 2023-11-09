Sheridan High School Fall Drama Club Presents Showcase of Work for Wyoming State Thespian Festival

Sheridan High School Fall Drama Club will present a Showcase of Monologues, Scenes, and Songs on November 16 & 17 at 7:00PM in the Sue Henry Auditorium.

The Showcase is an opportunity for the community to see what the Drama Club has prepared for the Wyoming State Thespian Festival competition, which will take place in Casper in early December. There are no advance ticket sales - instead, donations will be welcome at the door.

There will also be a buffet dinner before the Showcase on Friday, November 17th at 6:00PM outside the auditorium. The suggested contribution for the buffet dinner is $10 per adult and $5 per child. All proceeds will go towards the team's travel to the Festival. 

Participating in the Wyoming State Thespian Festival is a unique opportunity for SHS students. This year will be the first time since 2015–and only the fourth time in the last two decades–that SHS has participated. The 3-Day Festival includes competitions in individual events including solo and group acting, costume design, makeup design, lighting design, scenic design, sound design, and more. When not performing in these individual events, students will have the opportunity to take part in workshops, audition for scholarships, and meet people from across Wyoming (including fellow students, college faculty, and more). 

This year, the SHS Fall Drama Club includes 12 members working exclusively on acting events, 8 students working on technical designs and/or film projects, and 8 students engaged both in acting and technical events. In order to prepare club members for a range of theatrical events, SHS Fall Drama Director Grace Cannon-Wallace enlisted the help of three other assistant coaches: Mona Garber, Susan Clinch, and Dimitra Dugal. Cannon-Wallace expressed her gratitude for the support of these talented community members in addition to the support of Stephanie Zukowski, Director of the Spring Musical at SHS. 

This year, Cannon-Wallace made the decision not to produce a full play–and instead prepare the Drama Club to participate in the Wyoming State Thespian Festival–because she wanted SHS students to have new opportunities to deepen their theatrical skills while connecting with other young people across the state who share their passion for the performing arts. “My goal with the Fall Drama program is to build an inclusive, dynamic team where members feel empowered to express themselves and grow as theater artists,” said Cannon-Wallace. 

The Showcase is the main fundraising event for the SHS Fall Drama Club. Audience members are encouraged to bring cash and a generous spirit! Donations will be accepted for entry at the door, as well as there will be a People's Choice Awards display, which will encourage audience members to vote with their dollars to select their favorite entry in Monologue, Duo Scene, and Group Scene categories.



