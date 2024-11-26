Sheridan County Youth Choir Will Perform 'A Very Merry Christmas' Concert at the WYO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Sheridan County Youth Choir, a program of WYO PLAY, will present “A Very Merry Christmas” concert Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

The Sheridan County Youth Choir’s winter concert features more than 60 singers who will share music to welcome the holiday season. The choir is led by Tyler Rogers and Stephanie Neujahr with JoAnn Lilley as accompanist.

The Sheridan County Youth Choir is committed to building bridges between community, musicianship and joy. Tickets for the concert cost $10 for adults and $7 for children age 12 and younger.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More