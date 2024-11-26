News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Sheridan County Youth Choir Will Perform 'A Very Merry Christmas' Concert at the WYO

The performance is on December 10.

By: Nov. 26, 2024
Sheridan County Youth Choir Will Perform 'A Very Merry Christmas' Concert at the WYO Image
 The Sheridan County Youth Choir, a program of WYO PLAY, will present “A Very Merry Christmas” concert Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. 

The Sheridan County Youth Choir’s winter concert features more than 60 singers who will share music to welcome the holiday season. The choir is led by Tyler Rogers and Stephanie Neujahr with JoAnn Lilley as accompanist.

The Sheridan County Youth Choir is committed to building bridges between community, musicianship and joy. Tickets for the concert cost $10 for adults and $7 for children age 12 and younger.




